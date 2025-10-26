Former Capitals Assistant Coach Releases Statement After Dismissal
The Washington Capitals made a sweeping change to their coaching staff with the dismissal of assistant coach Mitch Love just a few weeks into the 2025-2026 season. Following roughly six weeks of a team-imposed leave of absence, an NHL investigation into Love concluded. And while the details of the investigation were not released, the Capitals immediately fired Love once the investigation came to an end.
Hours after his dismissal by the Capitals, Love is speaking out.
The former assistant coach in Washington provided a statement of his own to the Washington Post, denying any wrong doing. Capitals reporter for the Post, Bailey Johnson, shared the statement via her X account.
“While I am disappointed by and disagree with the NHL’s decision, I respect the process and accept both the league’s findings and the Capitals’ decision,” Love stated. “I will continue to openly cooperate throughout this process. That said, I fully deny the allegations against me and look forward to returning to the sport I love as soon as possible.”
Fall From Grace
The allegations and suspicions against Love first emerged this past summer. He was one a top candidate to receive his first NHL head coaching job and he interviewed for that position with several franchises in need.
While teams were doing their due diligence on Love, reports about possible allegations against him emerged. He didn’t land any jobs, and suspicion was raised that the reason behind that was because of these looming troubles.
Shortly after missing out on the hiring cycle, he was subjected to further investigation. Love was not around the Capitals team beginning with their prospect camp in July, according to a TSN report. He was placed on his team-imposed leave of absence at the beginning of September.
Moving Forward in Washington
The move is a huge setback for the Capitals, who were trying to repeat as the Metropolitan Division champions. The coaching staff was one of the best in the league, led by head coach Spencer Carbery. He now has the chance to rebuild his staff on the fly in an effort to pursue one more Stanley Cup championship with their current core of players.
The Capitals had not named a replacement at the time of dismissing Love. The team will likely turn to their AHL affiliate on a temporary basis before hiring a full-time replacement. It shouldn’t take too long, however, with plenty of potential coaches lining up to jump on to Carbery’s staff in Washington.
