Former Capitals Assistant Coach Releases Statement After Dismissal

Hours after his dismissal by the Washington Capitals, their former assistant coach is speaking out.

Oct 12, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Washington Capitals logo during the game between the Stars and the Capitals at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Washington Capitals made a sweeping change to their coaching staff with the dismissal of assistant coach Mitch Love just a few weeks into the 2025-2026 season. Following roughly six weeks of a team-imposed leave of absence, an NHL investigation into Love concluded. And while the details of the investigation were not released, the Capitals immediately fired Love once the investigation came to an end.

Hours after his dismissal by the Capitals, Love is speaking out.

The former assistant coach in Washington provided a statement of his own to the Washington Post, denying any wrong doing. Capitals reporter for the Post, Bailey Johnson, shared the statement via her X account.

“While I am disappointed by and disagree with the NHL’s decision, I respect the process and accept both the league’s findings and the Capitals’ decision,” Love stated. “I will continue to openly cooperate throughout this process. That said, I fully deny the allegations against me and look forward to returning to the sport I love as soon as possible.”

Fall From Grace

The allegations and suspicions against Love first emerged this past summer. He was one a top candidate to receive his first NHL head coaching job and he interviewed for that position with several franchises in need.

While teams were doing their due diligence on Love, reports about possible allegations against him emerged. He didn’t land any jobs, and suspicion was raised that the reason behind that was because of these looming troubles.

Shortly after missing out on the hiring cycle, he was subjected to further investigation. Love was not around the Capitals team beginning with their prospect camp in July, according to a TSN report. He was placed on his team-imposed leave of absence at the beginning of September.

Hockey players and coaches shake hand
Apr 30, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis (L) hugs Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in the handshake line after game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Moving Forward in Washington

The move is a huge setback for the Capitals, who were trying to repeat as the Metropolitan Division champions. The coaching staff was one of the best in the league, led by head coach Spencer Carbery. He now has the chance to rebuild his staff on the fly in an effort to pursue one more Stanley Cup championship with their current core of players.

The Capitals had not named a replacement at the time of dismissing Love. The team will likely turn to their AHL affiliate on a temporary basis before hiring a full-time replacement. It shouldn’t take too long, however, with plenty of potential coaches lining up to jump on to Carbery’s staff in Washington.

JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

