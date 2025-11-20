Jets Extend Captain Adam Lowry
The Winnipeg Jets announced on the evening of Nov. 19 that they have agreed to terms with captain and center Adam Lowry on a five-year contract extension.
The contract features an average annual value of $5,000,000 and will begin during the 2026-27 season. Lowry is currently in the midst of his 12th NHL season and has been the team's captain since 2023-24. All 12 years he's played in the league have been with the Jets. For Winnipeg on the year so far, he has posted three points (one goal, two assists) across seven games played so far on the year.
Lowry said he is especially excited to continue playing in Winnipeg and finds joy in playing for Jets fans.
"[I] just wanted to say how excited I am to sign for five more years," Lowry said following the announcement of his latest contract. "[I] love playing for you all and it's a terrific place to play, can't wait to get started and hopefully bring Stanley home."
Lowry's History with the Winnipeg Jets
Lowry was originally picked by Winnipeg as the No. 67 overall selection in the 2011 NHL Draft (third-round).
As a rookie during the 2014-15 league season, Lowry started his career off strong by leading the Jets with 255 hits while finishing tied for No. 15 among all rookies with 11 goals
He set new career highs for goals (16), game winning goals (4), and plus/minus (+18) in 2024-25, while also recording 18 assists for 34 points in 73 games. The Jets also recently won the club’s first Presidents’ Trophy in 2024-25 as the NHL’s top regular season team after posting a franchise record 116 points (56-22-4) in the midst of his captaincy.
Lowry — a Missouri native — also tallied four goals for Winnipeg in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Winnipeg has compiled an NHL-best 120 wins and 250 points, while posting the league’s lowest goals against per game played (2.40) since the defensive forward was named captain on Sept. 12, 2023.
Lowry, 32, has recorded 276 points (122G, 154A) and 420 penalty minutes in 782 career NHL games and finished in the top 10 in voting for the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward in each of the past two seasons.
"Adam embodies the characteristics and the class that the Winnipeg Jets value both on and off the ice. On the ice, Adam plays with a level of compete, consistency character and selflessness that makes him a valued and respected teammate," is said of Lowry in the Jets' video going alongside with his contract extension announcement.
Winnipeg is currently sitting with 24 points in the Central Division with a 12-7-0 overall record at the time of this latest contract transaction.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!