Ten years is a long time in the life of an athlete. Some careers don’t last half that long. And plenty can change during the span of a decade.

Just ask Nico Rosberg.

It’s been 10 years since Rosberg, now 41, won his first and only Formula One world championship. The crowning achievement of his career came a decade after his debut in the sport in 2006. And it also marked his final moment inside an F1 car.

Rosberg retired from motorsport entirely just five days after hoisting the championship trophy in Abu Dhabi. The move was a shock to the F1 world seeing as the Mercedes driver was just 31 years old and had gone toe-to-toe with star teammate and future seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for a number of years prior to the breakthrough title. But Rosberg was ready—and he still remembers the feelings of the final race weekend of his life.

“I remember the really tough moments, the really terrifying moments as I’m fighting for my dream, you know?,” Rosberg tells Sports Illustrated. “From the outside it might look easy, but if you’re in the moment and you dedicate your life to that and it all comes down to the wire, it’s extremely terrifying and nerve wracking. Cause you’re just scared to lose your dream.”

Is there anything else he remembers? “The insane celebrations,” he says.

That mixture of feelings was for good reason. The 2016 F1 season was among the most intense of the modern era and headlined by the fierce teammate battle between Rosberg and Hamilton. Most famously, the two Mercedes drivers crashed into one another on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix, a collision that’s considered one of the most dramatic teammate-on-teammate wrecks in the sport’s history.

Rosberg ultimately clinched the championship at the final race in Abu Dhabi in late November, outlasting Hamilton by a final margin of five points. The result was a dream realized—and an opportunity to move on.

“It was done,” Rosberg says. “I got my dream world championship and then I was done.”

In 2026, Rosberg’s life may look a little different. Gone are the days of traveling faster than 200 mph. But a pair of pursuits have allowed him to stay connected to F1 without having to be behind the wheel.

That starts with a rapid foray into the world of venture capital. Rosberg founded his own firm Rosberg Ventures in 2022, getting insight on how to operate within a completely foreign world from executives at Mercedes Benz, thanks to his connection with the company’s F1 team. Less than five years later, his fund has already exceeded $225 million in assets under management, having backed tech startups like Eleven Labs and Cognition.

He speaks with SI while in Silicon Valley ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he was busy making connections and taking a tour of Apple—now a key entity in the F1 space as the broadcaster of the sport in the United States.

“It works really well,” Rosberg says of the transition from F1 to the world of venture capital. “Because essentially you need to follow the talent and you need to be backing the best talent.”

Rosberg acknowledges that being an ex-athlete earned him some initial respect and that he uses F1 as a way to connect with those in SIlicon Valley. He often hosts what he calls “the VC crowd” at races like Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. “I love to show them my world,” he says.

It is still Rosberg’s world in many ways as he’s never strayed too far away from the paddock. His other pursuit post-retirement has come in front of the camera, as a broadcaster, where he gets a chance to commentate on former peers like Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Rosberg admits that getting involved on the media side of Formula One was “not really a goal” of his after retirement but he saw an opportunity to stay connected to the world that dominated the previous decade of his life. There was also a chance to stay relevant amid his other post-career maneuvers, so he approached Sky Sports and began joining broadcasts about 18 months after his retirement in 2018. The move was so natural to Rosberg that it hardly came with a learning curve.

“There was nothing to learn because I’m just myself,” he says. “I just say whatever I think.”

He’s continued to broadcast with Sky, joining a rotating cast of world-renowned analysts that include fellow former drivers Martin Brundle and 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button. That expanded to a role with Apple TV after the tech company acquired the exclusive F1 broadcasting rights in the United States ahead of the start of the 2026 season. Naturally, that led to an opportunity to get Rosberg involved in new programming as part of the Apple lineup: a pre-race show called Circuits in Focus, which the 41-year-old co-hosts with content creator Emelia Hartford. Launched ahead of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix in May, the show features short episodes of Rosberg taking Hartford through each circuit, using the EA Sports F1 video game as a vehicle to get a closer look at the track. Rosberg gets the chance to flex his knowledge, having raced at nearly all of the venues on the 2026 F1 calendar, while also having a bit of fun.

The broadcast career is a far cry from the sort of high intensity environment Rosberg navigated through when racing. The difference in his participation has also allowed him to appreciate how far the sport has come over the past decade, from its explosion in the U.S. to the expansion of the fan base to include the next generation.

“No one could foresee that,” Rosberg says of the American embrace of F1. “The Americans are great, very enthusiastic. They love the sport and I think it’s a great atmosphere.”

Though he can talk plenty about where the sport has gone, and where it might be headed, Rosberg is still a racer at heart. He lights up when getting the chance to talk about the decisions made behind the wheel or the challenges of the track at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, a circuit he never got the chance to race with the inaugural Grand Prix not arriving until 2023.

“When it rains it’s treacherous,” he says. “I mean it’s just unbelievably difficult. Unreal how difficult that is for the drivers.”

Thankfully for Rosberg, he’s not the one who has to get behind the wheel. He gets to sit back like any other fan, and enjoy—and maybe provide a blunt critique or two along the way.