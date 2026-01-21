Netflix Reveals Date For New Season Of F1's Drive To Survive

The launch date for the new season of Netflix's hit Formula 1 docuseries has been released.

Drive to Survive has proven to be a hit for both the sport and Netflix itself, providing unprecedented fly-on-the-wall access behind the scenes of what had previously been a well-guarded paddock.



Featuring interviews with drivers, team principals and respected pundits, Drive to Survive takes viewers into the heart of the drama that follows F1 around the world.



A season like no other 🍿 Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns for Season 8



Launching February 27 on Netflix 🏁#F1 pic.twitter.com/0vpjFmwaZb — Formula 1 (@F1) January 21, 2026

It has been cited as a critical reason behind the upturn in popularity F1 has experienced in the past decade, especially in the United States, with the country now welcoming record attendances across three races - the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium, Florida and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Nevada.



Driver popularity has exploded, with fans being able to latch onto the personalities underneath the helmets that are so enclosed during race events.

The series was unpopular with drivers initially, however, with complaints made about the over-dramatization of certain sequences. Dismay was such that Max Verstappen refused to take part for a long period, though the Dutchman made a U-turn after discussions with the producers.

Engagement with Drive to Survive spawned a number of series following different sports on Netflix, with Golf's PGA Tour-focused Full Swing also returning with a new season.

A new season awaits

While F1 is preparing for a new era in 2026, as a regulation reset for both chassis and power unit technical specifications takes place, the date for the latest Drive to Survive series has been announced.



The 2025 season will be covered in season eight, hitting our screens on February 27.

Lando Norris secured a maiden drivers' championship as his McLaren team dominated the constructors', though the individual title was far more complicated to achieve for the Briton than his squad's.

McLaren Racing

He emerged victorious by just two points over Verstappen, who rallied after a turbulent start to the season for Red Bull. The departure of key Drive to Survive figure and former team principal Christian Horner is sure to be covered.



Lewis Hamilton's first year at Ferrari will also likely be a highlight, with the seven-time champion struggling across the campaign.

The new F1 season will kick off on March 8 at the Australian Grand Prix, following three pre-season tests.

