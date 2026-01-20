Aston Martin In 'Victory Fight' Claim As Honda Launches New F1 Engine

Aston Martin and Honda officially kicked off their works Formula 1 collaboration with a power unit launch event in Tokyo, Japan, with the team believing it now has "all the elements required to fight for victory" in the future.

The event saw Honda unveil its new power unit, the first of its return to F1 for the new engine regulations, naming the unit the RA626H. It was the first look in F1 for the newly revised Honda 'H mark' logo.

The Japanese manufacturer officially pulled out of F1 at the end of 2021 but had remained in a technical partnership with Red Bull and Racing Bulls since.

However, the return to F1 as an official OEM provides Aston Martin with its first opportunity as an OEM, continuing the team's ambition to become a championship contender.

All the elements for victory fight

Honda F1 Racing

Speaking at the event, Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll said: “I am delighted to celebrate the start of our partnership with Honda here in Tokyo. Aston Martin and Honda share many values, and those values have brought us together for 2026 and beyond.

“The strong collaboration between the AMR Technology Centre at Silverstone and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) in Sakura demonstrates the depth of our partnership. We are confident that we have all the elements required to fight for victory in the future and we have tremendous faith in Honda’s Power Unit and the engineers behind it.

"Our journey won’t always be easy and challenges inevitably lie ahead, but winning is what drives both companies forward and together we look forward to many successful years of partnership.”

Stroll was joined by Honda president Toshihiro Mibe as well as F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Mibe-san added: “Honda is positioning F1 as a symbol of challenge and innovation, and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the global racing arm of Honda, developed RA626H, the new PU for the 2026 season.

"Striving to become No. 1 in the world, Honda will continue to take on challenges together with the Aston Martin. Machines powered by the RA626H will bear a new H mark with a refreshed design, Honda adopted as the new symbol representing its automobile business.



"This new H mark symbolizes the transformation of Honda automobile business and will be used for F1 machines as well as Honda machines in various other motorsports.”



Honda 2026 launch | Honda F1 Racing

Aston Martin officially launches its 2026 season on February 9, only after the behind-closed-doors test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The AMR26 will be the first designed by Adrian Newey, who has since stepped up to become team principal, with Andy Cowell now overseeing the integration between team and engine manufacturer.

