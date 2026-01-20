Audi Makes History With First F1 Livery Reveal

Audi has officially launched its maiden season in Formula 1 by revealing its livery for the upcoming campaign at a theatrical event in Berlin.



The German manufacturer makes its way onto the grid for the first time this year, having enjoyed success in various forms of motorsport in a long and proud history, taking over the former Sauber outfit.



Audi will remain based in Hinwil, Switzerland, while its powertrain plant will operate out of Neuberg, Germany. There is also a British base in Bicester, England.



Audi's historic livery reveal



The color scheme for Audi's first car, which has been designated with the R26 moniker, was revealed in Berlin with brand CEO Gernot Doellner accompanied by F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley and head of project Mattia Binotto.



At the event, which was kicked off by a special performance of lights, rap, choir and a string quartet, the livery was launched - one that closely resembled that of the concept released ahead of time.

Silver is the predominant color with red accenting the sidepods and black taking over on the engine cover. There was also the first public appearance for the team's new Adidas kit.

"It is special and an honour to do that," said Nico Hulkenberg when speaking of his pride in being one of the first two drivers to race for Audi.

"It's a dream come true," added Gabriel Bortoleto. "It is the type of project that comes around once in a lifetime."

Audi prepared for 2026



Audi's concept from 2025 | Audi F1

Pre-season testing gets underway next week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The first of three tests, the five-day event takes place behind closed doors as teams adjust to F1's newest regulation set.



But Audi is one of a number of teams to have already hit the track, having held a filming day at the Spanish venue earlier this month. That allowed the R26 to be shaken down before its official launch.



The second and third pre-season tests will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit before the championship begins at the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.



Audi has retained the driver line-up that finished Sauber's tenure in the sport, with experience provided by Hulkenberg alongside Bortoleto, who impressed in his rookie campaign.

The Latest Formula 1 News

Aston Martin In 'Victory Fight' Claim As Honda Launches New F1 Engine

Mercedes Announces Departure Of Leading Engineer

Ferrari's Next Upgrade Is A Partnership Built Around Human Performance

Will Haas Take Charge In F1's American Rivalry?