Brutal Weather Forecast For 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
Formula 1 is returning to the home of "The Night Race" along the hot, humid, and intense streets of Marina Bay in Singapore.
This race is home to some of the 'best' racing on the F1 calendar and intense temperatures that challenge even the most seasoned F1 drivers.
For the past few years, Singapore has been extremely hot and humid, even with the race occurring under the cover of darkness. This year, for the first time, the FIA issued a 'heat hazard' allowing drivers to wear special cooling vests during sessions throughout the weekend.
Singapore has been home to victories by Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in 2023 and Lando Norris (McLaren) in 2024 who both claimed victory over the then-dominant Max Verstappen. The Singapore Grand Prix is the only track, as a matter of fact, that Max Verstappen has never claimed a Formula 1 victory.
As things stand, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are still favored to win the race, but with a fall in performance last time out in Baku, Max Verstappen is the driver that all eyes are on.
Even with dominant seasons for these three drivers, weather can be a massive factor in Singapore.
F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, October 3 - Free Practice 1 / Free Practice 2
- Cloudy throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms and showers, primarily in the afternoon with a slight chance during Free Practice sessions.
- FP1 temperature expected 88 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 31 Degrees Celsius
- FP2 temperature expected 86 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 30 Degrees Celsius
- Chance of rain: 45%
Saturday, October 4 - Free Practice 3 / Qualifying
- Cloudy throughout the day. There is a much lower chance of showers affecting sessions on Saturday with temperatures still skyrocketing.
- FP3 temperature expected 88 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 31 Degrees Celsius
- Qualifying temperature expected 86 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 30 Degrees Celsius
- Chance of rain: 20%
Sunday, October 5 - Race
- Partly cloudy with most of the rain and storms clearing before the race. There is still a slight chance of rain affecting the grand prix.
- Race start temperature expected 86 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 30 Degrees Celsius
- Chance of rain: 20%
Weather forecast information was accurate at the time of publish. Forecast is subject to change.
The Marina Bay Street Circuit has been a part of the F1 calendar since 2008 and was designated as F1's first ever night race. Since then, Marina Bay's layout and extreme temperatures have continued to make the Singapore Grand Prix a focal point of the Formula 1 season.
Find more information on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
