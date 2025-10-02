F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix: Preview, Betting Odds And Prediction

Formula 1 returns to the Marina Bay Circuit for its orginal night race at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend as drivers face one of the biggest challenges of the season.

McLaren failed to win the constructors' championship in Azerbaijan last time out after a scrappy weekend that saw Max Verstappen earn a second victory in a row.

A mixed-up classification saw George Russell second for Mercedes and Carlos Sainz third for Williams, while championship leader Oscar Piastri completed just four corners before crashing out.

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix preview

The longest race on the calendar, the Singapore Grand Prix often surpasses the two-hour limit without completing the full allocation of laps with the slow, long lap distance added to regular safety car periods triggered by incidents around the tight city streets.

Add to that the high humidity and heat and drivers face a tough test this weekend. The weather in the city has been stormy all week in the build up to the event and any conditions similar to the 2022 event would add further intrigue to an already difficult challenge.

McLaren will be aiming to hit back after its poor showing in the Azeri capital Baku two weeks ago, though the track layout - with a lack of mid-to-high speed corners - does suggest rivals have another chance to get ahead of the championship-leading outfit.

So perhaps Verstappen can continue his recent form and further bring himself back into the race for the drivers' title.

The Dutchman will have to overcome history to do so - this is the only circuit currently on the F1 calendar where Verstappen hasn't won a race.

Ferrari has also shown itself to be more competitive on the more technical, twisting street circuits in the past two seasons and could pose a threat, especially if Charles Leclerc's qualifying form can put him in the hunt for pole position.

Elsewhere, Williams will be looking to consolidate its fifth in the constructors' standings after Sainz's stunning podium in Baku, though Racing Bulls also enjoyed a strong performance last time out and will hope to build.

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +200 Lando Norris +200 Max Verstappen +225 Charles Leclerc +550 George Russell +1800

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix race winner odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +210 Lando Norris +210 Max Verstappen +225 Charles Leclerc +800 George Russell +1800

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix podium finish odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri -350 Lando Norris -350 Max Verstappen -250 Charles Leclerc -105 George Russell +185

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix fastest lap odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +200 Lando Norris +200 Max Verstappen +400 George Russell +900 Lewis Hamilton +1100

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix prediction

With the title pressure seemingly getting to McLaren duo Piastri and Lando Norris last time out, it may be smart to look elsewhere for value this weekend.

With Ferrari's form around slower street circuits it could pay to side with Charles Leclerc in qualifying and then backing the Monegasque to win from the front by controlling the pace on Sunday.

But safety cars often dictate outcomes in this type of race and it is hard to be 100% confident in this, especially with the McLaren duo out for redemption and Verstappen looking to complete the calendar clean sweep.

Singapore, we are HERE! 🇸🇬🌃 pic.twitter.com/t2ZqA42zPN — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 2, 2025

How to watch the F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

Dates: October 3-5, 2025

October 3-5, 2025 Race start time: 8:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. Local

8:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. Local TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV

ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV Location: Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore

