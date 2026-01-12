Williams Makes Key F1 Team Addition With New Season Approaching

Williams has added another key cog in its ever-improving machine ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

Frenchman Victor Martins will graduate from the team's driver academy to take on a test and development role at its base in Grove, England, helping to boost the fortunes of the on-track team led by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Martins, who joined the academy at the start of 2025, has been a champion in Formula 3 [2022] and was the top rookie in the 2023 Formula 2 season, remaining in the junior category for three seasons.

Atlassian Williams F1 Team via Getty Images

A crucial role

His new role will see him support the team across the season, including in Williams' state-of-the-art simulator, which became usable late in 2025 - an addition that is the latest in the team's upscaling since the arrival of team principal James Vowles, as it chases its ambition of returning to the front of the F1 grid.

“Williams is an iconic team with an incredible history and I’m excited to be part of the project to bring this team back to the front of the grid," said Martins.

"I’ve already had experience working with Alex and Carlos during race weekends, and I’m looking forward to continuing this work with the team in 2026. Thanks to James Vowles, Sven and everyone at Williams for the opportunity.”

Martins has F1 running under his belt, having driven for Alpine previously before taking to the cockpit for Williams in FP1 at last year's Spanish Grand Prix, fulfilling one of the four obligatory rookie runs. He has also taken part in TPC [testing of previous cars] programmes to further his F1 education.

“We’re glad to welcome Victor into his new role as Test and Development Driver in 2026," added Sven Smeets, Williams' sporting director. "He is a talented driver who has consistently given invaluable guidance and feedback to the team, improving our on-track performance and supporting Alex and Carlos throughout the 2025 season.

" His recent experience driving the FW47 in Barcelona FP1 and supporting the TPC programme gives him the real-world context to make real impact on the development of the FW48 and future car programmes.”

As well as his Williams commitments, Martins will race in the World Endurance Championship for the Alpine works outfit in the Hypercar class, including at the Le Mans 24 Hours.



The French manufacturer has also signed former Formula E world champion Antonio Felix da Costa to its roster for the upcoming season.

The Latest F1 News

Romain Grosjean Reunited With Part Of Life-Saving Equipment From Horrific F1 Crash

Former McLaren Driver Speaks Out On Shock Departure

Former F1 Champion Damon Hill Predicts 'Dark Horse' To Win 2026 Championship

Mercedes Pays Tribute To Legendary Former F1 Driver Hans Herrmann After Death