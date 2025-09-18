F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Odds And Prediction

Formula 1 returns to action at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend with Max Verstappen hoping to continue his winning form from Monza.

The Red Bull driver dominated the Italian Grand Prix to win by 19 seconds - the largest winning margin of the season.

But McLaren will want to strike back at the Baku City Circuit and will have the added incentive of being able to wrap up the constructors' title at the earliest opportunity, should Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finish on the podium.

That would be the earliest in F1 history a team has secured the title and would allow full focus on the drivers' title, for which Piastri still holds a sizable advantage despite Norris taking away some of the damage created by his Zandvoort retirement by finishing second in Monza.

Race week 🏎️🏁 pic.twitter.com/LV9LkPjvLc — UFC Baku / F1 Azerbaijan GP🇦🇿 (@BakuCityCircuit) September 16, 2025

Charles Leclerc will hope to put Ferrari back on top at a circuit he has taken every pole position at the Azerbaijan GP since 2021 and with the chaos that usually ensues on this tricky street circuit, anything can happen.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, courtesy of DraftKings.

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +200 Lando Norris +230 Max Verstappen +350 Charles Leclerc +400 George Russell +1400

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race winner odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +180 Lando Norris +185 Max Verstappen +380 Charles Leclerc +550 George Russell +1800

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix podium finish odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri -450 Lando Norris -450 Max Verstappen -200 Charles Leclerc -205 George Russell +150 Lewis Hamilton +500 Kimi Antonelli +1400

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest lap odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +160 Lando Norris +160 Max Verstappen +750 Charles Leclerc +1100 Lewis Hamilton +1200

F1 2025 Azerbaijan GP prediction

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, after taking pole position in qualifying for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

As has been the case all season, the safe choice is to side with McLaren given its dominance across the campaign.

But Verstappen and Red Bull were so impressive at Monza it is hard to completely rule out the Dutchman. While this city circuit can provide a set-up headache for the team, if it can get it right then a similar outcome to Monza could prevail, given the straight-line advantage that was on display.

Looking at the fastest qualifier market, value could come from siding with Leclerc given his stellar one-lap record at the venue.

Ferrari's race pace will probably take him out of contention for victory on merit but he has proven that the SF-25 is competitive in qualifying.

How to watch the F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Dates: September 19-21, 2025

September 19-21, 2025 Race start time: 7:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local

7:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV

ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV Location: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Race odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

