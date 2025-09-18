F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Odds And Prediction
Formula 1 returns to action at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend with Max Verstappen hoping to continue his winning form from Monza.
The Red Bull driver dominated the Italian Grand Prix to win by 19 seconds - the largest winning margin of the season.
But McLaren will want to strike back at the Baku City Circuit and will have the added incentive of being able to wrap up the constructors' title at the earliest opportunity, should Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finish on the podium.
That would be the earliest in F1 history a team has secured the title and would allow full focus on the drivers' title, for which Piastri still holds a sizable advantage despite Norris taking away some of the damage created by his Zandvoort retirement by finishing second in Monza.
Charles Leclerc will hope to put Ferrari back on top at a circuit he has taken every pole position at the Azerbaijan GP since 2021 and with the chaos that usually ensues on this tricky street circuit, anything can happen.
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
+200
Lando Norris
+230
Max Verstappen
+350
Charles Leclerc
+400
George Russell
+1400
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race winner odds
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
+180
Lando Norris
+185
Max Verstappen
+380
Charles Leclerc
+550
George Russell
+1800
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix podium finish odds
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
-450
Lando Norris
-450
Max Verstappen
-200
Charles Leclerc
-205
George Russell
+150
Lewis Hamilton
+500
Kimi Antonelli
+1400
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest lap odds
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
+160
Lando Norris
+160
Max Verstappen
+750
Charles Leclerc
+1100
Lewis Hamilton
+1200
F1 2025 Azerbaijan GP prediction
As has been the case all season, the safe choice is to side with McLaren given its dominance across the campaign.
But Verstappen and Red Bull were so impressive at Monza it is hard to completely rule out the Dutchman. While this city circuit can provide a set-up headache for the team, if it can get it right then a similar outcome to Monza could prevail, given the straight-line advantage that was on display.
Looking at the fastest qualifier market, value could come from siding with Leclerc given his stellar one-lap record at the venue.
Ferrari's race pace will probably take him out of contention for victory on merit but he has proven that the SF-25 is competitive in qualifying.
How to watch the F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix
- Dates: September 19-21, 2025
- Race start time: 7:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local
- TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV
- Location: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
