F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Weather Forecast In Baku

Formula 1 is returning to the intense and exciting streets of Baku that have brought us a different winner every year for the past 3 years. This includes our 2024 winner and current World Driver's Championship Leader, Oscar Piastri.

For the past few years, Baku has been a consistently dry and hot race. However, this year with an overcast weekend ahead there are chances that rain could impact sessions throughout the weekend.

In 2024, this weather spelled success for Oscar Piastri who took home his second Formula 1 win at this track by a 10+ second margin over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

As things stand, with conditions expected to be slightly different than in former years, Formula 1 fans are in for a potentially exciting race.

May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (81) after the F1 Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, September 19 - Free Practice 1 / Free Practice 2

Dry, partially cloudy conditions expected for most of the day with showers in the late afternoon and overnight. This could impact FP2 running.

FP1 temperature expected 75 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 24 Degrees Celsius

FP2 temperature expected 73 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 23 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

Saturday, September 20 - Free Practice 3 / Qualifying

Saturday is a significantly cooler day than Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of rain until noon that should pass just before FP3. The afternoon will be dry and partially cloudy for qualifying.

FP3 temperature expected 68 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 20 Degrees Celsius

Qualifying temperature expected 70 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 21 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

Sunday, September 21 - Race

Mostly cloudy and overcast throughout the day with chances of showers all day including a small possibility during the race, itself.

Race start temperature expected 70 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 21 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 20%

Weather forecast information was accurate at the time of publish. Forecast is subject to change.

The Baku City Street Track has been a part of the F1 calendar since 2017 and is known for its unique and challenging layout. Baku's layout features speeds that rival that of Monza and tight streets with unforgiving walls similar to Monaco. Find more information on the Baku City Street Track.

