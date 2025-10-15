United States Grand Prix Boss Bobby Epstein Admits "Fear" In F1 Broadcast Deal Battle

United States Grand Prix boss Bobby Epstein has conceded he fears Formula 1 will lose "presence" if ESPN loses the broadcast rights to the championship.

ESPN's deal to show F1 in the United States expires at the end of the season, having been in control of the rights since 2018.



While it has remained in discussions with F1 despite surpassing its exclusive negotiation window, reports suggest that Apple is set to land the broadcast rights deal in a blockbuster move. And it is reported that the value of the rights will increase by around $50 million to $140 million if Apple is confirmed as the new holder.



ESPN has been the custodian of the rights during a time where interest in F1 in the US has skyrocketed, with Netflix series Drive to Survive and Apple's in-house produced F1 Movie proving to be smash-hits.



The Circuit of the Americas has prospered since returning after the Covid pandemic, with record attendances continuing to be welcomed at the Texan venue.



But chairman Epstein has fired a warning over the potential change in the broadcast rights holder from ESPN to the technology behemoth.

"I think ESPN has been really good in the US for the sport, partially because the races that take place in the US morning time are on in public spaces, bars and restaurants during brunches and lunches that people will casually encounter," he explained in a recent select media call which included Grand Prix on SI.

"My fear with a change to Apple, you would lose some of the presence it has. So Apple would have to find ways to counter that loss, I think.

"My hope would be that Apple would do some extraordinary things if it wound up being the broadcaster to make sure the non-US races still appear... that the American fans still have good access to it."



Reports have hinted at a crossroads in negotiations between Apple and F1 over the F1 TV streaming service.

F1 TV provides an in-house presentation to rival regional outputs with few exceptions, including the United Kingdom, where Sky Sports is the only way to watch live on-track sessions. But it is said that Apple is opposed to this continuing to be an option, with an indication of which side has won that negotiation likely only revealed if and when the deal is confirmed.

An announcement could be made to confirm the deal at the US Grand Prix this weekend.

