F1 Championship Standings After Dutch Grand Prix 2025
Oscar Piastri took a big step towards a maiden Formula 1 drivers' title with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The Australian commanded proceedings from the front to beat Max Verstappen to the checkered flag, though that only tells part of the story.
Main title rival and McLaren teammate Lando Norris had kept Piastri honest before the Briton slowed in the closing stages with a mechanical issue, reporting smoke from his cockpit moments before.
The non-score means that the gap between the two stretches to 34 points with nine races and three sprints remaining and while Verstappen is mathematically still in with a chance of taking a fifth title, the way the championship has played out so far this term it is unlikely it will be anything other than a two-horse race.
Isack Hadjar's stunning maiden podium for Racing Bulls catapults him into the top 10 in the drivers' standings, while Alex Albon's fifth-place has put him level with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who dropped out of the points at Zandvoort after being hit with two penalties.
Oliver Bearman's career-best sixth took him up to 16th, level with Williams' Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard failed to score.
F1 Drivers' Standings After 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
Position / Driver
Points
1. Oscar Piastri
309
2. Lando Norris
275
3. Max Verstappen
205
4. George Russell
184
5. Charles Leclerc
151
6. Lewis Hamilton
109
7. Kimi Antonelli
64
8. Alex Albon
64
9. Nico Hulkenberg
37
10. Isack Hadjar
37
11. Lance Stroll
32
12. Fernando Alonso
30
13. Esteban Ocon
28
14. Pierre Gasly
20
15. Liam Lawson
20
16. Oliver Bearman
16
17. Carlos Sainz
16
18. Gabriel Bortoleto
14
19. Yuki Tsunoda
12
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
McLaren's dominance at the top of the constructors' standings continued with Piastri's win, though could have been even more pronounced had Norris not been hit by internal gremlins at Zandvoort.
Ferrari's gap to Mercedes dwindled after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the race, though Antonelli's part in the former's retirement was part of the reason he failed to help teammate George Russell capitalize.
The gap in the race for second now stands at just 12 points, with Red Bull a further 34 back with Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda both scoring.
Albon's result means that Williams consolidates its fifth-place in the standings although points for both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso means Aston Martin remain in the hunt, while Hadjar's third has put Racing Bulls right in the reckoning, moving up to seventh.
Alpine's struggles continued with Pierre Gasly nor Franco Colapinto scoring on Sunday.
F1 Constructors' Standings After 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
Position / Team
Points
1. McLaren
584
2. Ferrari
260
3. Mercedes
248
4. Red Bull Racing
214
5. Williams
80
6. Aston Martin
62
7. Racing Bulls
60
8. Sauber
51
9. Haas
44
10. Alpine
20
The Latest F1 News & Results
Oscar Piastri On The ‘Big Difference’ That Propelled Him Into F1 Title Contention
Ex-F1 Champion Slams 'No Chemistry' Between Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari
Bernie Ecclestone Names Ideal Lewis Hamilton Replacement For Ferrari
Chip Ganassi Slams 'Clickbait' Red Bull F1 Story Involving IndyCar Champion
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale