F1 Championship Standings After Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Oscar Piastri took a big step towards a maiden Formula 1 drivers' title with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Australian commanded proceedings from the front to beat Max Verstappen to the checkered flag, though that only tells part of the story.

Main title rival and McLaren teammate Lando Norris had kept Piastri honest before the Briton slowed in the closing stages with a mechanical issue, reporting smoke from his cockpit moments before.

The non-score means that the gap between the two stretches to 34 points with nine races and three sprints remaining and while Verstappen is mathematically still in with a chance of taking a fifth title, the way the championship has played out so far this term it is unlikely it will be anything other than a two-horse race.

Isack Hadjar's stunning maiden podium for Racing Bulls catapults him into the top 10 in the drivers' standings, while Alex Albon's fifth-place has put him level with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who dropped out of the points at Zandvoort after being hit with two penalties.

Oliver Bearman's career-best sixth took him up to 16th, level with Williams' Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard failed to score.

F1 Drivers' Standings After 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Position / Driver Points 1. Oscar Piastri 309 2. Lando Norris 275 3. Max Verstappen 205 4. George Russell 184 5. Charles Leclerc 151 6. Lewis Hamilton 109 7. Kimi Antonelli 64 8. Alex Albon 64 9. Nico Hulkenberg 37 10. Isack Hadjar 37 11. Lance Stroll 32 12. Fernando Alonso 30 13. Esteban Ocon 28 14. Pierre Gasly 20 15. Liam Lawson 20 16. Oliver Bearman 16 17. Carlos Sainz 16 18. Gabriel Bortoleto 14 19. Yuki Tsunoda 12 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

McLaren's dominance at the top of the constructors' standings continued with Piastri's win, though could have been even more pronounced had Norris not been hit by internal gremlins at Zandvoort.

Ferrari's gap to Mercedes dwindled after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the race, though Antonelli's part in the former's retirement was part of the reason he failed to help teammate George Russell capitalize.

The gap in the race for second now stands at just 12 points, with Red Bull a further 34 back with Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda both scoring.

Albon's result means that Williams consolidates its fifth-place in the standings although points for both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso means Aston Martin remain in the hunt, while Hadjar's third has put Racing Bulls right in the reckoning, moving up to seventh.

Alpine's struggles continued with Pierre Gasly nor Franco Colapinto scoring on Sunday.

F1 Constructors' Standings After 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Position / Team Points 1. McLaren 584 2. Ferrari 260 3. Mercedes 248 4. Red Bull Racing 214 5. Williams 80 6. Aston Martin 62 7. Racing Bulls 60 8. Sauber 51 9. Haas 44 10. Alpine 20

The Latest F1 News & Results

Oscar Piastri On The ‘Big Difference’ That Propelled Him Into F1 Title Contention

Ex-F1 Champion Slams 'No Chemistry' Between Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari

Bernie Ecclestone Names Ideal Lewis Hamilton Replacement For Ferrari

Chip Ganassi Slams 'Clickbait' Red Bull F1 Story Involving IndyCar Champion