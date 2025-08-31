F1 Championship Standings After Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Grand Prix

Who is leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix?
Oscar Piastri took a big step towards a maiden Formula 1 drivers' title with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Australian commanded proceedings from the front to beat Max Verstappen to the checkered flag, though that only tells part of the story.

Main title rival and McLaren teammate Lando Norris had kept Piastri honest before the Briton slowed in the closing stages with a mechanical issue, reporting smoke from his cockpit moments before.

The non-score means that the gap between the two stretches to 34 points with nine races and three sprints remaining and while Verstappen is mathematically still in with a chance of taking a fifth title, the way the championship has played out so far this term it is unlikely it will be anything other than a two-horse race.

Isack Hadjar's stunning maiden podium for Racing Bulls catapults him into the top 10 in the drivers' standings, while Alex Albon's fifth-place has put him level with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who dropped out of the points at Zandvoort after being hit with two penalties.

Oliver Bearman's career-best sixth took him up to 16th, level with Williams' Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard failed to score.

F1 Drivers' Standings After 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Position / Driver

Points

1. Oscar Piastri

309

2. Lando Norris

275

3. Max Verstappen

205

4. George Russell

184

5. Charles Leclerc

151

6. Lewis Hamilton

109

7. Kimi Antonelli

64

8. Alex Albon

64

9. Nico Hulkenberg

37

10. Isack Hadjar

37

11. Lance Stroll

32

12. Fernando Alonso

30

13. Esteban Ocon

28

14. Pierre Gasly

20

15. Liam Lawson

20

16. Oliver Bearman

16

17. Carlos Sainz

16

18. Gabriel Bortoleto

14

19. Yuki Tsunoda

12

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

McLaren's dominance at the top of the constructors' standings continued with Piastri's win, though could have been even more pronounced had Norris not been hit by internal gremlins at Zandvoort.

Ferrari's gap to Mercedes dwindled after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the race, though Antonelli's part in the former's retirement was part of the reason he failed to help teammate George Russell capitalize.

The gap in the race for second now stands at just 12 points, with Red Bull a further 34 back with Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda both scoring.

Albon's result means that Williams consolidates its fifth-place in the standings although points for both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso means Aston Martin remain in the hunt, while Hadjar's third has put Racing Bulls right in the reckoning, moving up to seventh.

Alpine's struggles continued with Pierre Gasly nor Franco Colapinto scoring on Sunday.

F1 Constructors' Standings After 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Position / Team

Points

1. McLaren

584

2. Ferrari

260

3. Mercedes

248

4. Red Bull Racing

214

5. Williams

80

6. Aston Martin

62

7. Racing Bulls

60

8. Sauber

51

9. Haas

44

10. Alpine

20

