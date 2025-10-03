F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 1 Results And Report As Fernando Alonso Fastest

Fernando Alonso was the surprise table-topper as Formula 1 action got underway with first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The two-time F1 champion set a best lap of a 1:31.116s to head Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.150s, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.

A number of drivers opted to test out running with a cooling vest system after the FIA declared this weekend's event as a 'heat hazard' race, with temperatures forecasted to be as high as 31 degrees Celsius on race day.

The session was largely unrepresentative for a number of factors, not least the fact that it takes place before the sun sets in Singapore and therefore in completely different climatic conditions to qualifying and the race.

Rain in the build up to the session also left the circuit 'green', with the track surface constantly evolving throughout the hour of running and will likely continue to do so across the weekend.

Alex Albon failed to set a time for Williams after a brake issue saw flames emerging from behind both rear wheels in the opening 10 minutes of the session, the majority beginning on the hard tires.

Everyone else set about slowly getting to grips with the circuit and attempting to put rubber down to help across the entire event.

When the soft tires did go on for lower-fuel running, it was Alonso who pumped in the best time to beat Leclerc and Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton again got off to a decent start with the fourth-fastest time, albeit almost four-tenths off the Spaniard.

Oscar Piastri was fifth and two-tenths faster than teammate Lando Norris, though the Australian flirted with the wall and escaped without damage at Turn 17.

Isack Hadjar wound up seventh in the first of the Racing Bulls whule the sole remaining Williams of Carlos Sainz was eighth, despite setting his lap on a set of medium tires.

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth and the last of the drivers within a second of Alonso and Haas driver Esteban Ocon was 10th.

Both Mercedes drivers found themselves outside the top 10 but like Sainz, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli set their best laps on a set of mediums.

Sainz narrowly avoided contact with Nico Hulkenberg as the Sauber driver pushed his way through at Turn 16 during a high-fuel run late in the session, while Piastri would have needed McLaren to take a look at the floor having ran across the kerb at the exit of Turn 7.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: FP1 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 1:31.116 2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.150 3. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.276 4. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.364 5. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.365 6. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.582 7. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.639 8. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.696 9. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.744 10. Esteban Ocon / Haas +1.012 11. George Russell / Mercedes +1.023 12. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +1.199 13. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.262 14. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +1.283 15. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.345 16. Oliver Bearman / Haas +1.422 17. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +1.495 18. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.918 19. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +2.208 20. Alex Albon / Williams No Time

