F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Practice Results And Report

McLaren laid down a daunting benchmark for its Formula 1 rivals in the only practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Lando Norris took the spoils in the final flying lap of the hour with a time of 1:09.975s, only 0.023s faster than his rejuvenated McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Nico Hulkenberg was third fastest for Sauber in what was an intriguing session which had more riding on it than a usual FP1 would, given it is the only hour of practice before sprint qualifying. Unsurprisingly, the entire field began on the hard tires.

But it was a bad start to the weekend for Yuki Tsunoda. Just eight minutes in, the Red Bull driver went wide at Descida do Lago and dropped the rear of the car on the kerb.

Tsunoda then spun into the outside barrier and although lucky to avoid session-ending damage, he was forced to return to the pits for a change of front wing and checks to the rear suspension, which kept him confined to the garage for almost half of the session.

Tsunoda's teammate, Max Verstappen, almost followed on two occasions, the Red Bull uncompliant at the bottom of the hill.

Piastri almost collided with Isack Hadjar while the Racing Bulls rookie was on a flying lap as the pair rose towards Ferradura, the Frenchman unimpressed with the McLaren driver's awareness.

When the hard tires were disposed of for the last quarter of running, the first indication of low-fuel pace ahead of SQ1 was delivered on mediums for some of the grid, while Ferrari and Red Bull out of the front-runners went in the opposite direction.

Norris and Piastri put six-tenths over the rest of the field as the Briton popped to the top in the final seconds of the session, with Hulkenberg third. Fernando Alonso was fourth fastest for Aston Martin ahead of home favorite Gabriel Bortoleto in the second Sauber.

George Russell was fastest in the first half of the hour but wound up sixth, 0.670s down on Norris, with Pierre Gasly seventh for Alpine. Carlos Sainz was eighth in the Gulf-liveried Williams ahead of Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli, who rounded out the top 10.

Verstappen was 17th, but set his fastest time on the hard tires, while the two Ferraris ran just one set of hards each for the entirety of the hour.

Lewis Hamilton did, however, escape a massive spin at Murgulho late on as he ended 19th, one position behind teammate Charles Leclerc, with Tsunoda propping up the standings.

Rain is forecast for at least sprint qualifying, the sprint and grand prix qualifying, meaning this session could prove unrepresentative.

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025: FP1 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:09.975 2. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.023 3. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.619 4. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.631 5. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.641 6. George Russell / Mercedes +0.670 7. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.706 8. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.711 9. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.732 10. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.769 11. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.819 12. Alex Albon / Williams +0.832 13. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.931 14. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.986 15. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.095 16. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.185 17. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +1.393 18. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +1.518 19. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +1.551 20. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +1.788

