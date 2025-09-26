Max Verstappen To Ditch His Red Bull For Debut At Nürburgring

Max Verstappen will swap driving a Red Bull for a Ferrari this weekend in a move that sees him swap sporting codes and racing formats.

The Dutchman is third in the F1 Drivers' Championship behind the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, but clearly feels that racing outside of Grand Prix weekends will not harm his small chance of winning the 2025 drivers' title.

A win at Baku last weekend will surely fuel his ambitions for the new racing endeavor he will be taking on, and it will shockingly not be completed in a Red Bull,

Verstappen to race GT3 race at the Nürburgring

In an official announcement made on Verstappen.com, news broke that Verstappen will be competing in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie - or the NLS - this weekend.

It specifies what car he will be driving, a Ferrari 296 GT3, and what support he will be given, with the Swiss Emil Frey Racing team supplying the car, decked out with the Verstappen.com Racing x Red Bull livery that Verstappen superfans are already familiar with.

On the opportunity, the driver himself said:

"It is my passion to do these kinds of GT3 races... I can’t wait! I’m passionate about racing, also outside of Formula 1. Every lap at the Nordschleife is a different kind of experience. The atmosphere is also really good and there are a lot of endurance fans present." Max Verstappen

Verstappen will be teamed up with 22-year-old Brit Chris Lulham, who is backed by Verstappen.com and usually races in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance and Sprint Cups.

Why did Verstappen race at the Nürburgring?

Only a couple of weeks ago, Verstappen took to the Nürburgring in a Porsche Cayman in the NLS's CUP3 class, placing seventh in his first ever race in endurance racing.

In what will be a follow-up race, this is part of Verstappen's goal to take part in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring next season, but he will need a license to do so.

110 cars will be competing in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie this weekend 🤩🫱🏼‍🫲🏼

👉 Back again: Max Verstappen. Making his debut in the GT3 Ferrari, he has a real chance of winning this time 👀



Let's see what happens!



📺 As always, livestreams are available on our YouTube… pic.twitter.com/5qW5PEAsK8 — Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) September 24, 2025

He obtained this license earlier this month thanks to the 14 laps he completed in the Porsche, which satisfied the licence requirement, and is now taking to the track again for added experience.

When 'Super Max' returns to the F1 grid, there will be some changes at Red Bull. Christian Horner was officially dropped by the team the day after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and received a large payout.

