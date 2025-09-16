Formula 1, FIA Reveal 2026 Sprint Race Calendar

Formula 1 and governing body the FIA have revealed the locations of the six sprint weekends for the 2026 season.

The alternative format provides an opportunity for fans to observe more competitive on-track action at a race weekend, with two of the traditional three practice sessions dropped in favor of a shortened qualifying and race on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Six of the 24 scheduled events will carry the sprint format but F1 will welcome three first-time sprint races next term.

Mainstays and new venues

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Chinese Grand Prix and Miami Grand Prix will host a sprint for the third consecutive season while SIlverstone will return to the sprint schedule for the first time since hosting the inaugural event at the 2021 British Grand Prix.

But joining the sprint calendar is the Canadian Grand Prix, the Dutch Grand Prix and the Singapore Grand Prix.

Montreal will host its first sprint during the same weekend as IndyCar's Indy500, while Zandvoort will mark its final year on the F1 calendar with the alternate format. The Dutch venue's contract expires at the end of next season.

Singapore's street layout provides a fascinating challenge and, given the grand prix there tends to be the longest of the season, it will be intriguing to see how the sprint plays out at the Marina Bay Circuit.

“The Sprint format has become an increasingly exciting part of the FIA Formula 1 world championship, delivering high-intensity racing and added entertainment for fans around the world," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

John David Mercer-Imagn Images

"As we look ahead to a landmark 2026 season featuring a new generation of cars and regulations, I’m pleased to see the Sprint evolving alongside our broader ambitions for the sport. The inclusion of new venues alongside returning favourites reflects the continued enthusiasm from promoters, teams and fans alike.

"We will continue to work closely with FOM, the teams, our officials, and the drivers to ensure the Sprint format enhances the championship.”

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021.

"With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership.

"We’re also proud to have welcomed Gatorade as an Official Partner of F1 Sprint, demonstrating the huge interest in the event from an iconic global brand. The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new Sprint venues will only add to the drama on track.

"I want to thank the FIA, all the promoters, our partners, marshals, volunteers, and local sporting clubs for continuing to make the Sprint a big success and we all look forward to giving our fans more incredible racing and excitement in the 2026 season.”

