IndyCar Secures Historic Multiyear Chevrolet and Honda Commitment

For decades, IndyCar's supplier 'identity' has been defined by two logos on the engine and crews in the pit lane. Through regulation shifts, hybrid integration, ownership changes, team swaps, and broadcasters, Honda and Chevrolet have remained constant fixtures for the series.

Heading into the 2026 season in just over 2 weeks, there have been question marks about the sustained commitment of the manufacturers - namely Honda - with the new era for IndyCar impending and the expansion of other racing programs globally.

However, it has been officially confirmed that Honda and Chevrolet will both continue to serve as the official Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with the additional clause of each manufacturer owning a charter starting in 2028.

Two rivals, one future framework

The agreements represent a significant financial investment from both Honda and Chevrolet in the series, as it continues to capitalize on the growth and momentum credited at least in part to IndyCar's broadcast partner (and part-owner), Fox Sports.

Both OEMs will play a central role in developing the engine for the next-generation car and powertrain package that the teams expect to integrate in 2028. The new powertrain is set to utilize a 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with hybrid technology, to be announced in full at a later date.

While it was expected that both manufacturers would stay on until 2028, the increased cost to both Honda and Chevrolet, and therefore existing IndyCar teams, may lend towards the timing of this 'late' announcement.

IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles called the announcement “a monumental day” for the series, noting that the process of reaching this agreement did, in fact, take an extended period of time.

"Chevrolet and Honda have worked tirelessly with us over the last 12 months to get to this point, and both have made it very clear that they are fully committed to this sport and invested in continuing the positive momentum the series generated in 2025.” Doug Boles, IndyCar President

From engine suppliers to charter holders

The interesting piece of the announcement has taken shape in the form of charters awarded to both OEMs, deepening their role in the series.

Beginning in 2028, each OEM will be entitled to own a charter under INDYCAR’s charter system, which was first introduced in September 2024.

Apr 12, 2025; Long Beach, California, USA; Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood (27) and crew pose for photos after securing pole position during qualifying for the Long Beach Grand Prix at Long Beach street circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In layman's terms, having a charter means you have a car that you can enter in the NTT IndyCar Series. Charters were awarded to teams based on full-time entries across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with a maximum of three per organization.

Teams already holding these three charters will not be eligible to utilize a fourth through Honda or Chevrolet. However, as charter entrants, Honda and Chevrolet will be able to expand their presence beyond engine development and supply.

If utilized, the charters will allow Honda and Chevrolet to supply engines and entirely operate an IndyCar entry from driver selection to management, strategy, etc. This is not a concept new to Honda who already runs the #93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing car in IMSA from start to finish.

Stability through 2028 changes and new era

Honda first entered IndyCar competition in 1994 and has been a continuous presence on the grid for more than 30 years, including six seasons as the sole engine supplier. The president of Honda Racing Corporation USA, David Salters, noted his deep respect for the series and excitement Honda's continued presence in American Racing.

"This long-standing commitment strengthens our ability to allow us to further develop our people and technology at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in North America." David Salters, HRC US

Meanwhile, Chevrolet returned to the series in 2012 after involvement from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2005. Chevrolet president Mark Reuss echoed David's excitement for continued growth within the IndyCar series and remarked on the charter awarded to the team.

"The addition of a charter allows Chevrolet to join with other stakeholders to continue to make the series even stronger. IndyCar produces consistently exciting racing on road and street courses as well as ovals, and we look forward to building on our IndyCar legacy and put on a great show." Mark Reuss, Chevrolet

With two manufacturers locked in through the next 'car cycle' and regulation changes, IndyCar has reached a level of stability that will support the growth and competition level of the series.

The 2026 season is set to begin March 1 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.