Lando Norris Gives Sarcastic Response To Max Verstappen Title Concern

Lando Norris insisted Max Verstappen remains a threat for the Formula 1 world drivers' title but has played down concerns over McLaren prioritizing teammate Oscar Piastri to fend off the Red Bull driver.



It had seemed as though McLaren duo Piastri and Norris were in a private battle for the drivers' crown having largely dominated the opening half of the campaign and pulling clear of the rest of the grid.



But the landscape has changed over the past two race weekends with four-time champion Verstappen dominating at the Italian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, with McLaren fumbling at the latter with Norris only seventh and Piastri crashing out.



A change of tactics?



Lando Norris leads McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest. | McLaren Racing

The Papaya squad has so far allowed its drivers to race against each other and, on occasion, let each side of the garage change strategies to try and effect change to a likely result, but asked if he was concerned that McLaren would now begin to prioritize Piastri to ensure Verstappen can't steal the title, Norris jokingly replied: “I’m very concerned. Very worried about it and scared frankly. I am happy you asked that. No.”

Verstappen faces a 69-point deficit to Piastri with just seven rounds - and three sprints - remaining but still needs mistakes from both McLaren drivers and a near-perfect end to the campaign himself to turn things around and claim a fifth world championship.

The Dutchman has proven in recent years that he is capable of going on a hot streak having twice broken the F1 record for most wins in a season, including also taking the record for most consecutive victories.

“He is genuinely a challenger,” Norris insisted.

“If you go back to the beginning of the season they [Verstappen and Red Bull] were challenging us for the first six or seven races for wins, then we brought some upgrades and improved a little bit.

“But then they brought a couple of upgrades and that has put them on the same level. We are still expecting to dominate and we come to these races with the goal and ambition of winning and wanting to dominate and continue the form we have shown all season.



“But in Baku we had the car to win and we didn’t. We had the chance to fight Max. At the round before in Monza they were too quick for us. And if there are some races coming up where he is too fast, which is very possible, because I expect them to be quick for many of the races this season…

“We will go to Las Vegas and other low-downforce tracks where we don’t expect to be as great as we have been - so that is an opportunity for Red Bull - but we are just focusing on ourselves and maximizing our performances.”

