Lando Norris On McLaren F1 Team Orders: "We Are Not Idiots"

Lando Norris has insisted McLaren's team orders at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix has not set a precedent for the rest of the season.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri had been behind Norris throughout Sunday's race at Monza before a pitstop issue dropped the Briton into third.



McLaren then asked Piastri to move aside and allow Norris back into second before insisting the Australian was free to attack his title rival.

Both drivers would finish behind runaway winner Max Verstappen by over 19 seconds, with the result seeing Norris cut the gap to Piastri from 34 points to 31.



While Piastri was initially frustrated when following the team instructions during the race, he was much more magnanimous after the event although suggested further talks were needed as a squad.

McLaren's culture has been cited as the reason why it has managed such a turnaround in F1 to become the benchmark team, while the morale between both its drivers in the midst of a title battle can be seen as an outlier when looking at historical intra-team battles.



Asked if the incident at Monza set a precedent that would see either driver need to fall behind other rivals if such a scenario would present itself again, Piastri insisted a swap would only be facilitated if it was a direct switch between McLaren cars.



"I think if it's within your control and there's no other cars involved, it's quite simple," said Piastri in the FIA post-race press conference. But if there's other cars involved, we're not going to give away all of those points to other teams for a mistake. When there's no cars in between, it's much easier to rectify it."

Norris added: "Every situation is different, so it's pretty stupid just to assume that kind of thing and say that's the precedent you set.



"We're not idiots and we have plans for different things. If there were four cars in between me and Oscar, of course he's not going to let me back past, and I don't think it's correct that he let me back past.

"But in a situation where we weren't racing, in a situation where we can just be fair, then you'd expect to be fair, as a team. They don't want to be the reason to upset one driver or another through no fault of their own. Today was not my fault."



Insisting that he would not expect a swap he himself had caused an error, Norris explained: "If I came flat-out into my box and I hit all my mechanics out the way, I also don't expect to get the position back, but today was out of my control.



"In the end, I don't want to win this way through getting given positions or anything like that. And the same thing with Oscar - we don't want to lose or win like that. But we do what we think is correct as a team, no matter what you say or what your opinions are, and we stick to doing it our way."



This philosophy is reflected in the decision not to invert positions at the British Grand Prix, where Piastri lost the lead to Norris by virtue of a time penalty imposed for a safety car infringement.

