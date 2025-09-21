Lewis Hamilton Expecting Ferrari Talks Over Azerbaijan Qualifying Strategy Denial

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he was stopped from running what seemed the favored medium tire as he failed to make Q3 in Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying.

The seven-time world champion had looked strong throughout practice at the Baku City Circuit and was expected to be in the mix for pole position in qualifying, only to miss out on a spot in the top 10 after a disappointing Q2 effort.

Hamilton's result is a continuation of a number of disappointing results since making the switch to Ferrari, despite having seemingly found positive steps forward at the last three grand prix.

Ferrari promise falls flat

The Scuderia had looked strong with both drivers during Friday's running, but a change in conditions for Saturday seemingly shifted the narrative.

Hamilton's latest qualifying struggle was still unexpected and he told Sky Sports UK after his elimination: "Honestly, I am so disappointed. Yesterday, the car was feeling good. Today, there was some direction that we ended up going which, on paper looked like it was the best place for us to be.

"Our pace had been good, we had been progressing and I was feeling really on it, didn't make any mistakes, didn't go down any exit roads. We just didn't have any rear tire in the end. It's tough. Everyone ahead of me had a medium tire but I lost a medium in FP2 due to run plan schedule and that put me on the back foot."

Scuderia Ferrari

Hamilton was one of only four cars to attempt to get to Q3 on the soft tire, with only the two McLarens making it through on the C6 compound.

Asked if he could have used the medium like the majority of his rivals, Hamilton revealed: "Yeah, but the choice wasn't taken to take it. I wanted to but they said the warm-up was too long or something like that so then we run out of time and I ran out of fuel.

"So not great but we will take it internal. As I said there have been lots of positives from this weekend, I have felt really on it. I honestly thought I was going to be shooting for pole today so it is a bit of a shock. I will take it on the chin."

