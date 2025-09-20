F1 Stewards To Judge Possible Driver Disqualification After Azerbaijan GP Qualifying

Esteban Ocon is facing disqualification from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying after failing post-session scrutineering.

The Haas driver was the only driver that didn't progress into Q2 at the Baku City Circuit that wasn't involved in an incident during the first session, eventually finishing 18th fastest. But he could now be forced to start from the pitlane if the scrutineering referral is upheld.

Scrutineering failed

Haas F1 Team

A report from F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer read: "A rear wing main plane tip deflection test according to TR Article 3.15.17 was carried out on car 31. The deflection figures measured on this rear wing exceeded the allowed deflection of 0.5mm.

"Therefore I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

Flexi wings were a hot topic of conversation in F1 at the end of last season and the start of the current campaign with the sport's governing body, the FIA, introducing stricter scrutineering deflection tests to deter teams from using wings that excessively bend under load.

Ironically, it was at this race last season that the topic really blew up as rivals complained about McLaren's so-called 'mini-DRS', a drag-reduction effect caused by excessive flexing of the rear wing.

It seems that the Haas has fallen foul of this in scrutineering after qualifying, though there is no indication the same failure was present on teammate Oliver Bearman's car.

If Ocon is disqualified from the session, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Williams' Alex Albon would move up one spot on the grid each.

Albon was the first driver to crash out of qualifying, triggering the first of a record six red flag periods during the near two-hour session.

