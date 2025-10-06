Martin Brundle Apologizes After Awkward Grid Walk Mishap

Former Formula 1 driver turned TV pundit and commentator Martin Brundle has apologized to singer Lewis Capaldi after an awkward moment in the build-up to the Singapore Grand Prix.

Brundle, who raced for eight F1 teams in a career that spanned 12 years including McLaren, Brabham and Jordan as well as tasting victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours, has become one of the most respected analysts in the sport since joining coverage in the United Kingdom in 1997.

For over two decades, his grid walk has taken fans into the heart of the hustle and bustle as teams and drivers prepare for the race ahead — a custom that has now been copied by almost every broadcaster around the world.

Martin Brundle interviews Yuki Tsunoda on his grid walk at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

But as F1 has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, the grid walk has changed in appearance and now is peppered with celebrity interviews as stars gather on the start-finish line to see the sport up close, with less focus on the championship's technical side.

And this focus on star guests has led to a number of awkward moments in recent years, with last weekend's event no different.

At the end of the segment, with the drivers gathered at the front of the grid ready for the national anthem, Brundle entered into conversation with who he thought was Capaldi, though it turned out to be the Scotsman's brother.

But the end of the interview has now gone viral, with Capaldi — who announced himself as a big fan of Brundle's — offering a handshake. Unfortunately for the 'Someone You Loved' singer, Brundle had already turned away as the grid walk concluded.

bitched by brundle https://t.co/TgqI9zMci0 — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 5, 2025

In a post to X, Brundle has apologized for the mishap.

"Sincere apologies Lewis," he wrote. "I turned around to the camera with an urgent 3 second count going on in my ears to wind up for the national anthem.

"Had no idea you were trying to shake my hand. A cardinal sin on my part which I hope to put right one day. Hope you enjoyed F1."

While the technical and sporting insight given on the grid walk has always been appreciated by the heritage fanbase, recent 'viral' run-ins have made Brundle somewhat of a cult icon amongst newer fans.

Perhaps his most famous incident was when attempting to interview Megan Thee Stalion where, when told he can't talk to the star, he retorted: "I can do that because I did."

This led to the so-called 'Brundle clause' being enforced, meaning that stars visiting the grid were obliged to speak to media personnel.

