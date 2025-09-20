Max Verstappen Comments On Taking First Pole Position In Baku

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend in 2025 has been anything but ordinary for many of the drivers and teams on the F1 Grid. The record for most red flags in a qualifying session has been upped to 6 after Leclerc, both Alpines, Piastri, Hulkenburg, Albon, and Bearman all did not complete their runs.

However, it was the 4-time F1 World Driver's Championship Winner, Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who secured Baku's pole position today. Shockingly, one of the only teams with a relatively calm qualifying session.

Not only did Max secure pole, but he is now officially the driver with the most Pole Positions in 2025 — although sitting at 3rd in the 2025 Championship standings. Verstappen is currently 63 points back from McLaren's Lando Norris in 2nd and 94 back from Piastri in the lead.

Verstappen's 'mighty lap' in the Knick of Time

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, during practice for the 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, Baku. | Getty Images / Red Bull

As a Formula 1 fan, you can almost always count on Max Verstappen to be able to deliver results in difficult conditions. As often evidenced by even Free Practice sessions, Verstappen tends to find the grip and confidence around a track immediately.

In Baku, the changing conditions, the red flags, and track grip did not shake Max's confidence on the track during any of the Qualifying Sessions. However, his reaction to the session did not spell out the picture of confidence.

"It was a long qualifying to be honest with so many red flags, so it was very difficult to get your lap together. Most of the time your tires were not really ready or a red flag happens. Q3 with a bit of rain around... it was an especially difficult session. You just have to send it. I wasn't even on the best tires that I wanted." Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, P1

Verstappen seemed to think that his Pole Position lap was sheer luck. All of the red flags put Red Bull and many of the other teams on the back foot with tires that were not optimized for a Q3 final run lap for Pole Position.

Looking forward to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Verstappen may be on Pole Position after a 2 hour long qualifying in Baku. However, he is joined by a shocking three other drivers on the first three rows. Carlos Sainz starts alongside Verstappen in P2. Liam Lawson and Kimi Antonelli will start in the second row.

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

This order could spell success for Verstappen whose closest competitors, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, will start the race in P7 and P9.

"It's a long race. You want to have a good start but even then we need to do our own race and look after our tires. Its still quite tough on the tires around here because of the softer compounds and we'll see what happens." Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, P1

Verstappen should feel a boost of confidence after his Italian GP win and records last time out, but after a challenging season for performance, he has shown a bit of restraint in expressing that confidence as of late.