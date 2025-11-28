Oscar Piastri Talks Strong Comeback In Qatar After Las Vegas Disaster

Oscar Piastri has had a disappointing second half of the season, after losing his World Drivers' Championship lead to teammate Lando Norris in Mexico City just over a month ago. The battle was made even tighter after a double DSQ in Las Vegas for the McLaren Pair. But, it's not over 'til it's over.

Piastri has been traditionally strong at the Qatar Grand Prix, bringing home his first win in a sprint race back in 2023. He then repeated this performance in 2024, winning the sprint race yet again.

Now, in 2025, Oscar Piastri has brought back that Qatar sprint 'mojo' and claimed pole position ahead of tomorrow's sprint race. Oscar has not even stood on the podium since the Italian Grand Prix in September. Can his luck change this weekend in Qatar?

Piastri Breaks Track Record, Even With a Mistake on the Lap

Not only has Piastri taken his first pole position in several races, but he was fast enough to break the Lusail International Circuit's track record (while still making a mistake on the lap).

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Piastri told Jamie Chadwick after the session that he "had a pretty big moment on the lap, but it was just enough in the end." He later added that if he is able to 'hook it up' tomorrow in the sprint and Grand Prix qualifying, there's ".19 (seconds) in there."

This may be a strong result for the Australian McLaren Driver now, but he is wary heading into the rest of the weekend.

"A sprint weekend is always difficult to know if you're fully on top of things when you roll onto the track, but I think the car has felt really good all day. We made some good adjustments into qualifying. I think the pace was there. Hopefully we can keep that running. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, P1

This result and converting the sprint pole into a sprint win is crucial for Oscar Piastri's fading hopes at his first F1 World Drivers' Championship. As it stands, Piastri and Verstappen only need to be outscored by 2 points over the course of the weekend by Norris for Lando to take the title.

Lando Norris (4) reacts after qualifying pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Piastri knows that every point matters, adding to his interview that "It's only sprint pole and a few points, but I'll take whatever I can get".

Oscar Piastri will start on pole position for the sprint race tomorrow. As for the other championship contenders, Lando Norris will start in P3 and Max Verstappen in P5.

