Oscar Piastri Talks Strong Comeback In Qatar After Las Vegas Disaster
Oscar Piastri has had a disappointing second half of the season, after losing his World Drivers' Championship lead to teammate Lando Norris in Mexico City just over a month ago. The battle was made even tighter after a double DSQ in Las Vegas for the McLaren Pair. But, it's not over 'til it's over.
Piastri has been traditionally strong at the Qatar Grand Prix, bringing home his first win in a sprint race back in 2023. He then repeated this performance in 2024, winning the sprint race yet again.
Now, in 2025, Oscar Piastri has brought back that Qatar sprint 'mojo' and claimed pole position ahead of tomorrow's sprint race. Oscar has not even stood on the podium since the Italian Grand Prix in September. Can his luck change this weekend in Qatar?
Piastri Breaks Track Record, Even With a Mistake on the Lap
Not only has Piastri taken his first pole position in several races, but he was fast enough to break the Lusail International Circuit's track record (while still making a mistake on the lap).
Piastri told Jamie Chadwick after the session that he "had a pretty big moment on the lap, but it was just enough in the end." He later added that if he is able to 'hook it up' tomorrow in the sprint and Grand Prix qualifying, there's ".19 (seconds) in there."
This may be a strong result for the Australian McLaren Driver now, but he is wary heading into the rest of the weekend.
"A sprint weekend is always difficult to know if you're fully on top of things when you roll onto the track, but I think the car has felt really good all day. We made some good adjustments into qualifying. I think the pace was there. Hopefully we can keep that running.Oscar Piastri, McLaren, P1
This result and converting the sprint pole into a sprint win is crucial for Oscar Piastri's fading hopes at his first F1 World Drivers' Championship. As it stands, Piastri and Verstappen only need to be outscored by 2 points over the course of the weekend by Norris for Lando to take the title.
Piastri knows that every point matters, adding to his interview that "It's only sprint pole and a few points, but I'll take whatever I can get".
Oscar Piastri will start on pole position for the sprint race tomorrow. As for the other championship contenders, Lando Norris will start in P3 and Max Verstappen in P5.
The Latest Formula 1 News
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Sprint Qualifying Results And Report As Oscar Piastri Takes Crucial Step In Title Mission
Max Verstappen Shares Stunning F1 Retirement Threat
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 1 Results And Report
Lewis Hamilton Addresses Decision To Join Ferrari Amid ‘Worst Season Ever’
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.