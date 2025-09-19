Racing Bulls Boss Gives Clue When Red Bull Second Driver Problem Will Be Decided

While Max Verstappen has impressed this season, in a Red Bull that is much less dominant than previous seasons, both of his teammates have been stragglers at matching his pace, and at some points, the rest of the grid.

Liam Lawson was unable to pick up any points from the two races he was afforded, while his replacement Yuki Tsunoda has a highest finishing place of sixth — at the Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race.

There is sure to be movement surrounding the drivers at Red Bull and sister team Racing Bulls for next season, with one hopeful ruling himself out, but the question of who still remains.

Alan Permane states that drivers in the Red Bull family must 'deliver' before decision is made

The Racing Bulls team has impressed this season, currently placed 7th in the constructor standings. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Speaking to F1 TV regarding the future of Red Bull second driver Yuki Tsunoda and Racing Bulls' rookie sensation Isack Hadjar, RB's team principal Alan Permaine said this:

“There isn’t a timeline [for any announcement]. The decision, as far as I know, will be made later in the season.”

Permane further stated that it will be based on how the drivers perform for the rest of the season, instead of making an impulsive decision iright now.

“The drivers need to deliver and produce the best result - so that when we get to that decision point, we will have a lot more information, and it will be a much easier decision to make.” Permane, on potential driver swap

Who has the best chance at a move to Red Bull?

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The possibility of 20-year-old Frenchman Isack Hadjar making a move up to Red Bull for 2026 seems the most likely outcome, as the youngster is ninth in the championship and recently picked up a shock podium at Zandvoort.

Hadjar has already confessed to wanting a move to Red Bull, saying in the Thursday press conference before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, "“The goal has always been to be a Red Bull driver since I signed with Red Bull, with the Red Bull Junior Team, so I think [my intentions are] quite clear."

As for Liam Lawson, the other Racing Bulls driver, his shot at a Red Bull seat is unlikely as he was dropped from the team after the Chinese Grand Prix at the start of the year. Speaking on his brief stint as a Red Bull driver, Lawson said "For me it's hard... to look back on... because it was just the two races... I prepared, I tried to do everything I could."

