United States Grand Prix's Future Confirmed As F1 Announces New Deal

The long-term future of the United States Grand Prix in Formula 1 has been confirmed with a new deal.



F1 has announced the Circuit of the Americas will remain on the calendar until at least the end of the 2034 season, continuing its presence well into a third decade on the schedule.



COTA has forged its place as a modern classic with a challenging track modeled with sections based on some of the most famous locations in motorsport, becoming a fan favorite since its first race in 2012.



Future confirmed

Attendance records have been broken since F1 returned to Austin, Texas after the Covid pandemic with over 430,000 fans descending on the venue during recent years.



It has been at the forefront of the evolution of how F1 weekends are presented to fans, with the ever-strengthening ties between sport and entertainment triggered by COTA's commitment to star-studded concerts across its event.



COTA will host F1's first Grid Gig when Drake Milligan performs as cars make their way to the grid for Sunday's grand prix, while a new premium members club at the top of the Turn 1 hill has been announced.



Circuit of the Americas

“Since 2012 the United States Grand Prix has continued to grow in strength and popularity, and I want to thank the City of Austin and Travis County for hosting us," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.



"Each year, the event at the Circuit of the Americas stands out as a true highlight for fans, drivers, and teams alike, drawing hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters who come to witness the thrilling on-track action and soak up the vibrant energy of the circuit and the city.



"As Formula 1 continues to grow and thrive in the United States, we are proud to extend our partnership with Bobby Epstein and his outstanding team in Austin, as well as with Governor Abbott, whose leadership has been instrumental in supporting the sport’s development in Texas and beyond.



"Both have shown unwavering commitment to F1, and their shared vision and investment have played a vital role in establishing the strong foundation we now enjoy in the U.S.”



COTA chairman Bobby Epstein added: “We’re glad Formula 1 has found a home in Texas, and are grateful to the fans, teams, and the entire F1 community who have consistently supported us and made The United States Grand Prix a favorite stop on the global calendar.



"Equally, we’re proud of - and appreciate - the people of Central Texas who have been such welcoming hosts! With this contract, COTA will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest serving Formula 1 track in the United States.



"Thanks to the great support and a wonderful host city, the United States Grand Prix has grown to be one of the world’s biggest single weekend sporting events - with an unrivalled annual economic impact.”



The announcement caps off a big week for F1 in the United States, with Apple being confirmed as the new broadcast rights holder on a five-year deals.