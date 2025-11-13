Sergio Perez Hits The Track In Blacked-Out Ferrari For First Cadillac F1 Test

Sergio Perez has taken to the track in an old Ferrari Formula 1 car as part of the first in-person, on-track Cadillac test.



The American manufacturer is ramping up preparations for its debut season on the F1 grid next season with an appearance at Imola, host of this year's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Perez in attendance to drive the Ferrari SF-23.

It is a major milestone in Cadillac's journey into F1 given the team has only been able to prepare for the pressures of a race weekend virtually so far, using a simulator for car development while simulating its operational branch during this year's grands prix.



Cadillac Communications

But now it has finally been able to get the operations personnel all together at a race track after striking a deal with Ferrari to run one of its old cars as part of a TPC run [testing of previous cars]. The Scuderia will initially provide Cadillac with power units until the General Motors brand develops its own later in the decade.

F1 teams are given a limited allocation of TPC runs per year, but given 2026 will be Cadillac's maiden season, it means it had no previous machinery to put under the microscope, which is why the deal with Ferrari was facilitated.

Perez back on the track

The run marked the first time Perez had stepped into an F1 car since being axed by Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season following his struggles as Max Verstappen's teammate, while the Mexican's new partner Valtteri Bottas is unlikely to join with any testing until the end of the year, given he is still serving as Mercedes' third driver.



Sergio Perez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Speaking to Reuters ahead of the test, Perez said: "I'm curious, you know, to find out how many laps my neck will do before it gets destroyed.

"But it's great, you know. It's a great test and a great way to finish the year before getting back in the car next year. It's basically just a time for us to be able to get together with the engineers, mechanics, start working all together, you know, start talking the same language."

Sergio Perez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cadillac's first year on the F1 grid will kick off with the first official test, held behind closed doors at the end of January as all 11 teams run their new cars for the first time.

Two further tests will follow before the first race of the season in Australia in March.

