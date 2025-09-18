Sergio Perez Confirms Cadillac F1 Test Plan

Sergio Perez has confirmed he plans to complete a test in a Formula 1 car before he returns to the grid with the new Cadillac outfit next season.

The Mexican left F1 after being axed by Red Bull at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign following a string of tough results across a two-year period in which he failed to match world champion teammate Max Verstappen.

Having stayed away from racing this year to spend time with his family and assess options for the future, six-time grand prix winner Perez will form one half of an experienced driver line-up for the new Cadillac team alongside former rival Valtteri Bottas.

Perez wants track time

F1 star Sergio “Checo” Pérez threw out the Dodgers first pitch tonight! 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/xHwEr6zVdt — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2025

Perez made his first high-profile appearance since the announcement that he would be joining Cadillac on Wednesday [September 17] by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers home game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He was present for Dodger batting practice, was given a tour of the Dodger clubhouse and engaged in a jersey-helmet swap before taking the mound.

Speaking at an LA Dodgers event pre-game, Perez confirmed his plans to prepare for a return to F1, explaining: "Next week I will be in Charlotte and in England. For me, it's important to drive this year, especially for the neck, so that my body adapts again to what's going to happen in 2026.

"I will train in the simulator and there are plans for me to test an F1 car."



Cadillac F1 Team CEO Dan Towriss and team principal Graeme Lowdon at the Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, 2025. | Cadillac F1 Team

Team principal Graeme Lowdon has previously revealed plans to complete a TPC [testing of previous car] run using borrowed machinery, given Cadillac doesn't have a car that is at least two years old to test.

In all likelihood, Cadillac would use a car borrowed from Ferrari. The Italian marque will power the General Motors brand initially before Cadillac produces its own power units at the end of the decade.

However it is unlikely Bottas will be able to test for Cadillac this term given his commitments as Mercedes' third driver.

The Latest F1 News

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Preview: What To Expect At The Baku City Circuit

F1 Legend Ralph Schumacher Predicts Max Verstappen's Azerbaijan Grand Prix Weekend

Kimi Antonelli Reacts To Harsh Toto Wolff Criticism

Surprise Third Candidate Joins Race For FIA Presidency