F1 Sends "Powerful Message" With New Agreement That Includes Cadillac

Formula 1's incumbent teams and the F1 Academy have reached an agreement to continue support for the all-female category in a multi-year partnership.

All 10 F1 teams currently sponsor a driver in the series, with that competitor racing in the outfit's livery during the championship.

The new agreement ensures that this will continue for the foreseeable future as the F1 Academy continues to grow and promote opportunities for young female talent to rise up the motorsport ladder.



David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Cadillac, which will become F1's 11th team when lining up on the grid next season, has committed to joining that agreement from 2027, aligning with its second campaign in the highest echelon of single-seater racing.

“The commitment of long-term support from all ten current Formula 1 teams, and the addition of Cadillac to our grid from 2027, sends a powerful message about the future of F1 Academy," said F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff.

“We’re not just providing a platform for the current generation of female drivers; together, we’re building a pathway to support generations of talent to come. We continue to be impressed by the depth of female talent coming out of the world of karting and are encouraged by the growth and strength of the emerging talent pool."

A key rule change has also been announced that will see drivers who have competed in two consecutive F1 Academy seasons be granted exemptions to race for a third campaign.



One week until we head out onto the Las Vegas Strip for the final Round. ⌛ #F1Academy pic.twitter.com/70TKXM5S5V — F1 Academy (@f1academy) November 13, 2025

Wolff added: “A sharpened focus on individualized talent development, including the opportunity for drivers with high potential to compete in up to three seasons, will give stand-out drivers the support and platform needed to fully realize their potential, while ensuring that the F1 Academy grid consistently features the very best female talent.”



Just one round of the current F1 Academy season remains, with the series making its first visit to Las Vegas next weekend.

Mercedes-backed Doriane Pin is top of the standings, the French driver nine points ahead of Ferrari-supported Maya Weug on 151 points - the latter having won twice in two race weekends to close the gap down.

Briton Ella Lloyd, who is part of McLaren's driver development programme, is third in the standings, albeit out of the running for the championship, and instead has her focus turned to Red Bull-Ford-backed Chloe Chambers.

Just two points separate the duo heading into the Las Vegas weekend, with Lloyd having surpassed Chambers with strong weekends in Zandvoort and Singapore, outscoring her rival 34-10.

