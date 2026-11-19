NFL Football is back this Thursday, as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans tonight on Amazon Prime. The two teams have been far from standouts this year, but will look to gain some momentum tonight on TNF.

The Texans sit at 3-6 following a 30-27 loss to the Browns this past Sunday. The Colts come into tonight's matchup 3-7, but are coming off a win, as they held off the struggling Dolphins to secure a 24-22 victory. These two hard nosed teams will face off on primetime, in pursuit of their fourth win of the season.

FanDuel TNF Showdown gives players a $60,000 salary to choose six fantasy players total, including one MVP whose points and salary are multiplied by 1.5x. Here, we will dive into the best plays for tonight’s Thursday night matchup.

C.J. Stroud, MVP, 1.5X ($18,600)

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) calls an audible during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Stroud nabs our MVP spot for tonight. Stroud has been on a tear his past few games for the Texans. In his past two games he has averaged 36.5 attempts per game and 297.5 passing yards. Stroud also has 8 passing touchdowns over the past two games.

The Colts currently rank as a middle tier pass defense at 16th in the league. Stroud has shown no indication of slowing down and will continue to air the ball out tonight looking to come out strong and build a lead early on in the matchup by relying on his deep ball downfield.

Jonathan Taylor, ANYFlex ($11,800)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor gets our first ANYFlex spot this week for Thursday Night’s DFS Showdown. Taylor has been a consistent workhorse all season for the Colts who have struggled in the passing game. Taylor has been in a small slump the past few weeks, but he will look to bounce back tonight against the Texans who have allowed an average of 102 rushing yards per game.

Taylor should expect a bigger workload and snap count tonight, and when Taylor has been given more than 15 attempts he has averaged 89.5 rushing yards a game. He will look to keep the Colts in the game tonight by getting in the endzone.

Nico Collins, AnyFLEX, ($11,400)

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Collins will take our second ANYFlex spot as a stack with C.J. Stroud tonight. Collins has been Stroud’s top target throughout the season and should continue his productivity tonight against the Colts.

On Sunday against the Browns Collins had his highest target share of the season with 16, hauling in nine catches for 94 receiving yards and one touchdown. Following the Texans loss to the Browns, Stroud stated “I can do a better job” when it comes to Collins’ usage. With this in mind, the Texans will most definitely look to utilize Collins even more tonight as he is primed for a big night.

David Montgomery, AnyFLEX ($10,200)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Montgomery will take our third ANYFlex spot for tonight’s matchup. Woody Marks has been sidelined tonight with a concussion, elevating Montgomery to RB1 status for tonight as he comes back from injury as well. Montgomery has been sidelined for five weeks, but will look to regain his main back status tonight in his first start since Week 5.

The Colts defense has struggled this season against running backs, currently ranking 29th in the league giving up an abysmal average of 131 rushing yards per game. Montgomery had his best game of the season in Week 1 against the Bills, where he finished with two rushing TD’s, and one receiving, finishing as the 6th ranked back in Week 1. Montgomery will look to replicate a similar outing tonight in his return.

Xavier Hutchinson, AnyFLEX ($5,800)

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hutchinson will take our fourth ANYFlex spot for tonight’s matchup. Hutchinson has great upside as a receiver tonight and will look to benefit in target share and yards with star receiver Marvin Harrison sidelined tonight with a hamstring injury.

Hutchinson is coming off two strong performances, with a touchdown in each game as he goes for a TD in his third game in a row. Collins and Hutchinson will take over the majority target share tonight for the Texans giving the two of them the opportunity to break out on Primetime.

Foster Moreau, ANYFlex ($2,000)

; Houston Texans tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) during the first half at Wembley Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreau takes our last spot in tonight’s DFS matchup. Moreau has been quiet the past few weeks, but in week 6 against the Jaguars he finished with two touchdowns in the red zone. In a game where the Texans are projected to move the ball down the field with ease, Moreau is a solid low-end pick with touchdown upside as the back-up to Dalton Shultz.

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