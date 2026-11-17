Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!

This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That leaves managers without the services of tight ends Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr., Hunter Henry and Tyler Higbee. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Dalton Kincaid and Chig Okonkwo, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The position is very thin this week, especially with six teams off and injuries decimating offenses across the league, so you’ll likely have to stick with your starters in most cases.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 11 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brock Bowers LV at DEN 2 Isaiah Likely NYG vs. JAC 3 Trey McBride ARI at KC 4 Colston Loveland CHI vs. NO 5 George Kittle SF vs. MIN 6 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. MIA 7 Travis Kelce KC vs. ARI 8 Tyler Warren IND at HOU 9 Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB 10 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. PIT 11 T.J. Hockenson MIN at SF 12 Chig Okonkwo WAS vs. CIN 13 Darren Waller CAR vs. BAL 14 Mike Gesicki CIN at WAS 15 Brenton Strange JAC at NYG 16 Juwan Johnson NO at CHI 17 Pat Freiermuth PIT at PHI 18 Michael Mayer LV at DEN 19 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. NYJ 20 Darnell Washington PIT at PHI 21 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. IND 22 Evan Engram DEN vs. LV 23 Mason Taylor NYJ at LAC 24 Greg Dulcich MIA at BUF 25 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ at LAC 26 Gunnar Helm TEN at DAL 27 Breyvn Spann-Ford DAL vs. TEN 28 Tommy Tremble CAR vs. BAL 29 Mark Andrews BAL at CAR 30 Cade Otton TB at DET 31 Nate Boerkircher JAC at NYG 32 Ben Sinnott WAS vs. CIN