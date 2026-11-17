Week 11 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
Week 11 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!
This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That leaves managers without the services of tight ends Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr., Hunter Henry and Tyler Higbee. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Dalton Kincaid and Chig Okonkwo, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The position is very thin this week, especially with six teams off and injuries decimating offenses across the league, so you’ll likely have to stick with your starters in most cases.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 11 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brock Bowers
LV
at DEN
2
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. JAC
3
Trey McBride
ARI
at KC
4
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. NO
5
George Kittle
SF
vs. MIN
6
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. MIA
7
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. ARI
8
Tyler Warren
IND
at HOU
9
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. TB
10
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. PIT
11
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at SF
12
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
vs. CIN
13
Darren Waller
CAR
vs. BAL
14
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at WAS
15
Brenton Strange
JAC
at NYG
16
Juwan Johnson
NO
at CHI
17
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at PHI
18
Michael Mayer
LV
at DEN
19
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
vs. NYJ
20
Darnell Washington
PIT
at PHI
21
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. IND
22
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. LV
23
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at LAC
24
Greg Dulcich
MIA
at BUF
25
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
at LAC
26
Gunnar Helm
TEN
at DAL
27
Breyvn Spann-Ford
DAL
vs. TEN
28
Tommy Tremble
CAR
vs. BAL
29
Mark Andrews
BAL
at CAR
30
Cade Otton
TB
at DET
31
Nate Boerkircher
JAC
at NYG
32
Ben Sinnott
WAS
vs. CIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano