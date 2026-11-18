The Houston Texans are heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts without a key piece in their wide receiver room, as Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury he suffered ahead of Week 10's matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.

And it's a less-than-ideal absence for the Texans to bear. It was around this time in the season where many would've expected Harrison Jr. to become a more frequently involved piece of Houston's offensive game plan and passing attack from when the team first traded for him.

But instead, they'll be forced to wait one more week before they get Harrison Jr. incorporated a bit further––which means against the Colts, the offense will have to rely on a few others to step up and make plays in the passing game in a must-win matchup against their AFC South rival.

So who might be the name to look towards in the Texans' offense as the most likely weapon to see more looks their way with one less wide receiver in the mix?

Of course, someone like Nico Collins is bound to get his fair share of looks––as he did this past weekend against the Browns en route to his season-high 16 targets.

But outside of Collins and the targets he'll be due to see, the one name that I'll be keeping a close eye on in the wide receiver room set for a big day is none other than fourth-year veteran Xavier Hutchinson.

Xavier Hutchinson Could Be Headed for Big Day vs. Colts

It's been nothing new for the Texans to keep Hutchinson involved as a big part of their weekly gameplan offensively, even when their receiving core is much healthier than it looks at the moment.

Since Week 1, Hutchinson has seen an average of over 60% of the Texans' offensive snaps, and has three games where he's recorded over 75% of the offensive snap share. Impressively, two of those games with over a 75% snap share have come in the last two weeks.

Hutchinson has been a reliable weapon for the Texans to lean on within a week-to-week basis as someone who can be a nice set of hands on the outside to move the chains as a short and intermediate target, and a positive blocker in the run game.

That's allowed him to stay on the field for long stretches, and that seems as if it could be the case once again this week against the Colts, knowing that Houston will continue to operate without Harrison Jr., as well as Jaylin Noel, who's been on injured reserve since the bye.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week against the Browns, the Texans handed Hutchinson a total of 51 snaps. That ultimately led to him seeing nine total targets (tying his season-high) and hauling in four catches for 51 yards and his third consecutive week of scoring a touchdown.

And for this game against the Colts, there's little to no reason as to why the Texans wouldn't be willing to give Hutchinson a big opportunity once again.

The wide receiver room is in need of a jolt in talent and production next to Collins. Hutchinson has proven to be a worthwhile piece of the receiver room–– even if not the most potent and explosive threat at the position–– and he fits the mold of an outside, versatile wideout that could be utilized in the snaps that Harrison Jr. leaves behind.

Bottom Line

Again, when it comes to predicting who will lead the Texans' receiving corps in both targets and yards against the Colts, it's hard to circle anyone else outside of Nico Collins, simply based on how much of a featured part he was of Houston's offensive game plan last weekend.

But outside of Collins, it certainly wouldn't be shocking to see Hutchinson be next in line for those second-most targets.

That was the case for the Texans' passing offense against the Browns, and this week, as the personnel will be the same and following up from a solid performance from Hutchinson, the signs seem to be pointing towards another strong day on his behalf.

Of course, Tank Dell and Kayshon Boutte see their fair share of opportunities––as they have every week that they've been on the field this season––yet they might not get the same dose of snaps that Hutchinson has recently become accustomed to as of the last two weeks.

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