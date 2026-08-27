Cam Skattebo And 3 Other Fantasy Football Fallers In Dynasty Leagues

The final week of NFL preseason is upon us, and teams throughout the league have been tasked with navigating season-ending injuries before the start of the year. Such situations, along with crowded position groups, or inconsistent offenses, will create fantasy football trends in dynasty leagues as the season approaches.

These trends could have a notable impact on dynasty football, with some players already slated to miss extended time. Let’s look at four of dynasty’s biggest fallers at this point in the preseason:

Calvin Austin III, New York Giants - WR

Aug 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin III (82) breaks the tackle of Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) during the first quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wideout Calvin Austin III signed with the New York Giants, and was slated to inherit an expanded role with his new team. Austin noticed a subtle climb in fantasy projections coming into the season, flashing high upside in Matt Nagy’s offensive system during training camp. Leading up to a highly anticipated 2026 campaign, Austin suffered a torn ACL, forcing him to miss the entirety of his first season in New York. His injury will serve as a massive hit to his long-term outlook among dynasty lineups, with fellow Giants wideouts like Malachi Fields and Odell Beckham Jr. potentially taking on a greater share of the targets due to his absence.

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - RB

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (27) and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the addition of Emanuel Wilson in free agency, the Seattle Seahawks continued to fill the void left by Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III with the addition of Jadarian Price at the end of the first round in the NFL Draft. An injury to Price during training camp thrust Wilson into an expanded role during practice, as the team worked the rookie back cautiously. Now entering Week 3 of the preseason, Price is nearing 100%, and is slated to take on significant volume in Seattle’s backfield. With he and Zach Charbonnet set to command the vast majority of the touches in the run game, it grows increasingly difficult to make an argument for Wilson to take on a notable role without a long-term absence. His presence in dynasty rankings will take a significant hit during what projects to be a quiet 2026 campaign.

Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers - WR

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) looks on in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering just his third season, Ricky Pearsall was slated to take over as the WR1 for the San Francisco 49ers, and flashed his upside as the lead wideout during the early parts of training camp. The pairing of Pearsall and Mike Evans was expected to be one of the top receiver duos in the NFC for the 2026 season, but was ultimately shut down for year three after experiencing swelling in an injured right knee before undergoing surgery. The 49ers’ star missed time due to the injury during his sophomore campaign in 2025, but opted against surgery initially after discussions with the team and its training staff. His absence will thrust both Evans and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling into expanded roles in the passing game, but will tank his dynasty projections for this season, with growing injury concerns for fantasy players.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants - RB

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Our second Giants star and final pick isn’t dealing with an injury, but could be relegated to a reduced role in a committee backfield following the team’s latest signing. John Harbaugh and his staff welcomed Najee Harris to a talented running back group, coming from the head coach’s brother and the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. Harris has flashed tremendous explosiveness during camp, coming off a torn achilles he suffered just three weeks into the 2025 season, and projects to take on a notable role alongside Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Matt Nagy has featured numerous backs in prominent roles in previous seasons, and could maintain that trend given the depth among the group. Skattebo still maintains his lead role in New York’s backfield, but could struggle to live up to his ECR in a crowded running back room.

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