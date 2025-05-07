Fantasy Basketball: NBA DFS Picks (Wednesday, May 7)
The NBA Playoffs are heating up, and so far, road teams have dominated the second round, going a perfect 5-0. Last night, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stunned the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers with a comeback win, while the Golden State Warriors—despite missing Stephen Curry for all but 13 minutes—knocked off the Timberwolves in Minnesota.
Tonight’s slate features a pair of compelling Game 2 matchups, both following dramatic finishes in Monday’s openers. After setting a postseason record with 45 missed three-pointers in Game 1, the Boston Celtics (-10.5) will look to bounce back against the New York Knicks. Out West, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (-11) aim to even their series with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who escaped Game 1 thanks to a clutch, game-winning three from Aaron Gordon.
Injury-wise, Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser both exited Game 1 in Boston and are listed as questionable for tonight. Porzingis appears more likely to suit up than Hauser. Aside from that, the slate looks clean from a health perspective.
With that, let’s dive into the top NBA DFS picks by position for Wednesday, May 7.
NBA DFS Guards
Stud: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder ($9,600)
With Oklahoma City looking to avoid a 0-2 deficit against Denver, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out as a must-play at under $10K on DraftKings—a rare bargain for a player of his MVP-caliber. He lit up the Nuggets for 65.5 fantasy points in Game 1 and has topped 58 FPTS in three of five matchups against them this season.
Denver’s defense, ranked 22nd in defensive rating, has consistently struggled to slow elite guards. With a 34.5% usage rate and 1.6 FPTS per minute, SGA offers both floor and ceiling appeal. The Thunder are 11-point home favorites, where he’s averaging 54.7 FPTS per game this year.
In Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a stat-sheet clinic—33 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and a block—his third straight playoff game with 30+ points. He continues to prove he’s one of the most complete, reliable fantasy guards in the game.
With the highest implied total on the slate, SGA’s all-around role makes him a premium DFS anchor worth every dollar.
Value: Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets ($5,000)
Russell Westbrook has quietly carved out a productive role for the Denver Nuggets, making him a savvy DFS target as Game 2 looms against his former squad, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Across his last four outings, the veteran has chipped in a well-rounded 17.3 points, 4.5 boards, 3.5 dimes, and 1.3 swipes per game, proving he still brings juice on both ends of the floor.
What boosts Westbrook’s appeal is his ceiling—he’s still capable of detonating for a classic stat-stuffing performance when the tempo picks up. At his current price point, he doesn’t need fireworks to return value, but don’t be shocked if he turns back the clock and outkicks his projection.
NBA DFS Forwards
Stud: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics ($9,200)
With the pressure cranked up heading into Game 2, Jayson Tatum finds himself in a pivotal spot as the engine of Boston’s championship quest. The Celtics star has seamlessly carried his elite regular-season form into the playoffs, churning out a robust 58.6 DraftKings points per game while logging a hefty 40 minutes per night—a true ironman effort for a team chasing Banner 18.
Despite briefly missing time in the opening round with a wrist issue, Tatum has returned with a vengeance, posting 61.6 FPTS per game over his last four outings. His track record against New York is equally dominant—he’s torched the Knicks for 57.9 FPTS per contest across five meetings this year, fueled by a commanding 31.5% usage rate.
Even though his three-ball betrayed him in Game 1 (4-for-15 from deep), Tatum still found ways to dominate, racking up 23 points and 16 boards en route to 59 fantasy points. In a must-win scenario, expect Boston’s offense to funnel through their alpha scorer, whose all-around skillset and fantasy-friendly game make him a premium anchor in any DFS build tonight.
Value: OG Anunoby, New York Knicks ($6,000)
OG Anunoby has been the two-way force the Knicks hoped for this postseason, blending relentless defense with timely offensive bursts to become a vital cog in New York’s playoff machine. Slated to shadow Jayson Tatum for most of Game 2, Anunoby’s workload will be heavy—but so is his impact.
Across his last three playoff appearances, the versatile wing has stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 23.3 points, 5.7 boards, 1.7 dimes, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 swats per game. That kind of across-the-board contribution makes him a fantasy asset with both a sturdy floor and ceiling-breaking upside.
Anunoby’s recent ascent has been highlighted by his sharpshooting from downtown—he’s knocked down 52% of his threes during this stretch, slotting in as New York’s No. 2 scorer over that span. In Game 1, he torched the Celtics for 42.0 DraftKings points, balancing clamp-down defense with smooth offensive execution while co-leading the Knicks in scoring with Jalen Brunson. If New York is going to pull off another heist in Boston, OG’s fingerprints will be all over it—on both ends of the court.
NBA DFS Centers
Stud: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets ($11,000)
Nikola Jokic comes with a premium price tag tonight, but the potential payoff might be worth every penny for those willing to zig while others zag. While roster construction gets trickier with him in the mix, the Joker remains one of the few players on the slate capable of detonating a GPP with a ceiling that eclipses 80 fantasy points.
In Game 1, the reigning MVP turned in a Herculean effort—42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal—good for a massive 83.5 DraftKings haul, even with seven turnovers weighing him down. He’s now averaged 72.9 FPTS across five meetings with Oklahoma City this year, proving time and again that the Thunder have no real answer for him in the paint.
There’s a case to be made for pivoting to more budget-friendly stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Jayson Tatum, both of whom offer elite production under the $10K mark. Still, fading Jokic could come back to bite—especially on a slate light on reliable big men. Karl-Anthony Towns remains a volatile postseason play, and Chet Holmgren has hit a rough patch recently. Meanwhile, we don't even know if Porzingis will play or if he'll be limited even if he does suit up. So while building around Jokic isn’t easy, fading him entirely could be the costliest move of the night.
Value: Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets ($5,800)
Aaron Gordon is riding a wave of momentum after draining the game-winning triple in Game 1, and he’s quietly becoming one of the most consistent fantasy contributors in this postseason stretch. The high-flying forward has cleared 30 DraftKings points in five straight outings, most recently exploding for a playoff-high 43.5 DK points behind a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double—even if he came up empty in the defensive stats column.
Facing the league’s top-rated defense in a pivotal Game 2, Gordon will have to earn every bucket. Still, he’s been logging major minutes—nearly 40 per game over his last five—with a steady 18.5% usage rate and a healthy 1.0 FPTS per minute. That workload, combined with his recent form, keeps him firmly in play as a mid-tier option with upside.
Gordon’s chemistry with Jokic is a double-edged sword: he thrives when defenses collapse on the big man, freeing him for clean looks and easy finishes—but when the ball funnels elsewhere, his output can dip. He’s not as bankable as the elite-tier studs, but for GPPs, AG offers the perfect blend of ceiling and contrarian value.
