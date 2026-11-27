The Week 12 NFL DFS main slate is a bit more condensed after a Wednesday night game, three Thanksgiving games, and a Black Friday game. While plenty of the field is understandably focused on Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow stacks, how can fantasy football managers differentiate their lineups?

Based on players’ salaries and matchups on both FanDuel and DraftKings, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 12.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Offensive and defensive EPA and success rate metrics are courtesy of rbsdm.com .

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Indianapolis Colts ($7,100 FD/$5,400 DK) at IND

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.J. McCarthy has yet to produce a slate-breaking performance since joining the New York Giants, but he draws a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. In addition to the Colts’ defense ranking 19th in dropback EPA allowed (0.09), they are permitting the 11th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (+1.1).

Not only is stacking McCarthy fairly easy with Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely combining for a 54.2% target share, but he is direct leverage to a popular Cam Skattebo. McCarthy is a better play on DraftKings than FanDuel.

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins ($5,700 FD/$5,800 DK) vs. NYJ

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ollie Gordon II has scored single-digit points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in three of his last four starts. However, Gordon is in a solid spot in Week 12 against the New York Jets at home.

The Jets’ defense is coughing up the 11th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+1.1) in 2026. Against New York in Week 7, Gordon accrued 19.8 FanDuel points and 20.3 DraftKings points.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Washington Commanders ($6,400 FD/$5,800 DK) at ARI

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) scores a touchdown during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Antonio Williams is expected to be a popular salary-saving option on both sites, but Stefon Diggs shouldn’t be overlooked. On top of Diggs scoring double-digit points on FanDuel and DraftKings in three of his last five starts, the Arizona Cardinals are the biggest pass-funnel defense.

The Cardinals are 32nd in dropback EPA (0.29) and 9th in rushing EPA allowed (-0.07) this season. Double-stacking Jayden Daniels with Diggs and Williams is among the ways to get a little different on the Week 12 main slate.

Josh Cameron, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars ($4,900 FD/$3,400 DK) vs. TEN

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) returns a punt as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) pursues at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest news breaks ahead of Sunday’s main slate is that Parker Washingto n is ruled out for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While many people gravitate toward Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Brenton Strange, Josh Cameron seems to be Washington’s direct replacement.

Washington leads Jacksonville’s WRs in slot rate (49.7%), while Cameron has the second-highest slot rate (34.9%) of the bunch. In addition to Cameron having 3 catches, 67 receiving yards, and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, the Titans allow the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to WRs (+10.4).

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Houston Texans ($5,400 FD/$4,100 DK) vs. BAL

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Hutchinson scored fewer than 4 fantasy points on FanDuel and DraftKings in Week 11, but he tallied double-digit points in three straight outings before that. In Week 12, Hutchinson is in a stellar bounce-back spot against a Baltimore Ravens defense that struggles with slot WRs.

Across the first 11 weeks of the season, the Ravens are coughing up the fourth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (+3.1). Of the healthy WRs on the Texans’ roster, Hutchinson leads the team in slot rate (57.6%) in 2026.