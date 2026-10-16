Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 6: Target Kirk Cousins

Ahead of the Week 6 main slate in NFL DFS, three games feature a higher total than the others, with the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders having the highest. Besides finding different ways to stack the Bills-Raiders showdown, which players stand out?

Based on players’ salaries on both FanDuel and DraftKings and matchups, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 6.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Offensive and defensive EPA and success rate metrics are courtesy of rbsdm.com .

Kirk Cousins, QB, Las Vegas Raiders ($6,800 FD/$5,400 DK) vs. BUF

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins certainly fits the label of being a salary-saving option on FanDuel and DraftKings ahead of his matchup against the Bills at home. Among the 30 QBs with 100-plus plays this season, Cousins has the eighth-most adjusted EPA/play (0.23) and the fifth-highest success rate (51.8%).

Entering Week 6, Buffalo’s defense is also permitting the fourth-most fantasy points per game to QBs (22.9).

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants ($6,900 FD/$5,800 DK) vs. NO

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) carries the ball during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Skattebo hasn’t been overly efficient this season, logging the eighth-fewest yards per attempt (3.6) and sixth-fewest runs of 10-plus yards (5) among 31 RBs with 50-plus attempts. However, Skattebo has totaled 15-plus touches in all five of his outings in 2026 so far.

Although Skattebo hasn’t been very productive this year, he’ll face a New Orleans Saints defense at home that is allowing the most fantasy points per game to RBs (29.0).

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans ($5,600 FD/$5,400 DK) at IND

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Pollard is another RB who hasn’t hit the ground running in 2026. That being said, Tyjae Spears has been ineffective as Pollard’s backup, and the Tennessee Titans would be wise to attack the Indianapolis Colts’ woeful run defense in Week 6.

Along with the Colts ranking 32nd in rushing EPA (0.02) and 31st in rushing success rate allowed (44.3%), they have coughed up the 7th-most fantasy points per game to RBs (24.6).

Luther Burden III, WR, Atlanta Falcons ($5,800 FD/$5,400 DK) at ATL

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III runs the ball during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 31-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been a slow start to the season for Luther Burden III , but there are multiple factors favoring the dynamic wideout in Week 6, including the expected return of Caleb Williams. On top of that, Burden has earned six-plus targets in four straight starts, and he’ll draw a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Across the first five weeks, the Falcons have given up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to WRs (30.4) with injuries plaguing their secondary.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills ($5,900 FD/$5,100 DK) at LV

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates after scoring a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid has certainly burned his fantasy football managers in recent weeks. Despite that being the case, a meeting with the Raiders on Sunday presents a prime bounce-back spot for Kincaid.

Even with disappointing outputs recently, Kincaid still has the most yards per reception (17.3) and the second-most yards per route run (2.47) among the 22 TEs with 20-plus targets. Plus, Las Vegas’ defense is permitting the sixth-most fantasy points per game to TEs (15.7).