DJ Moore Fantasy Football Injury Update: How Moore’s Shoulder Injury Affects the Bills’ Offense

The Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen -led offense looked unstoppable again in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, producing 41 points in a 10-point victory. Although the offense didn’t show any signs of slowing down, it took a slight hit when veteran WR DJ Moore sustained a shoulder injury in the first half and was unable to return on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Moore suffered an AC joint sprain, and his status for Buffalo’s Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is in jeopardy.

#Bills WR DJ Moore, who was off to a fast start in Buffalo, is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain, sources say. While it’s not a serious injury, @AdamSchefter reports his status is up in the air for next week. pic.twitter.com/TdE4jzWgG2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2026

With Moore dealing with a shoulder injury and potentially missing time, how does that affect Moore’s fantasy football outlook and the other players in the Bills’ dynamic offense?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise.

DJ Moore, WR, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore got off to a blazing start in his debut for the Bills in Week 1, logging 5 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Among wideouts with five-plus targets in the opening week, Moore tallied the 13th-most yards after the catch per reception (5.4) and 6th-most yards per route run (3.85).

Allen immediately trusted Moore through the air, sending a team-high seven targets his way in Buffalo’s season opener. Even if Moore is forced to miss time for the Bills, he’ll be a must-play WR once he returns to action.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs to score a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Moore exiting Thursday’s game early, Allen continued to cook the Detroit Lions’ defense, totaling 317 yards and 5 touchdowns. Allen has now contributed multiple passing and rushing touchdowns in back-to-back weeks to begin the 2026 campaign.

FOUR touchdowns for Josh Allen before the half 🔥



DETvsBUF – on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/lI4OWKUnvL — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2026

While Allen would need time to get acclimated to the new-look offense sans Moore, his rushing floor and ceiling make up for any decline in passing production. The potential absence of Moore doesn’t put much of a dent in Allen’s fantasy football outlook.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid appears to be in for his best season yet, as the pass-catching TE has notched the fourth-most yards per route run (4.59) on a healthy 86.0% route rate through two games. It’s also a positive sign to see Kincaid lead the Bills’ skill players in passing-down snaps (57) through Week 2.

With Kincaid essentially playing as a WR in Buffalo’s passing attack, he undoubtedly gets a boost if Moore misses time.

Buffalo Bills’ Wide Receivers

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Considering that the Bills operate out of 13 personnel (three TE sets) at the second-highest rate (33.9%) and 12 personnel (two TE sets) at a 20.7% rate, it’s vital to pay attention to which WRs on the Bills are on the field most often. In the absence of Moore on Thursday, it was Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir who played the most among Buffalo’s wideouts.

Coleman is playing the most of the snaps out wide, and he turned that into 6 catches for 63 yards in Week 2 versus the Lions. If Moore is inactive for the Bills for at least a game, Coleman certainly becomes a viable option as a flex option or in deeper leagues.

Clutch 3rd down conversion by Josh Allen and Keon Coleman



DETvsBUF – on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3YBPDor4X9 — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2026

Shakir is a reliable slot option for Allen, but his ceiling is capped in non-PPR leagues if he isn’t getting more snaps on the outside and isn’t breaking tackles on his short targets. That being said, Shakir would get an uptick in usage in Moore’s absence, so he’d be more relevant in the right matchups.

Josh Palmer has now hauled in a long touchdown catch in back-to-back weeks, though he’s logged the fewest passing-down snaps (34) for the Bills in the first two games. It’s unlikely Palmer continues to deliver touchdowns each week, so let your other leaguemates add the experienced receiver on the waiver wire if Moore misses extended time.