Josh Allen Could Be the Key to Winning NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football DFS GPP Tournaments

Chasing Tournament-Winning Upside

In a large-field Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) Guaranteed Prize Pool (GPP) tournaments, playing it safe is a path to mediocrity. Cash games prioritizes floor and players with safe, predictable workloads who minimize risk. Tournament play demands the exact opposite: unleashed ceiling, leverage, and roster construction that stands out from the crowd.

To capture first place in a multi-entry tournament, you cannot simply chase last week's points or load your roster with household names. Winning requires identifying players who can drastically outperform their salary and projected ownership while building correlated game stacks capable of capitalizing on high-scoring shootouts.

Why Josh Allen Should Be Your GPP Quarterback

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When paying up at the quarterback position in GPP tournaments, you aren't just looking for a good game. You are hunting for a performance that single-handedly breaks the slate. Josh Allen ($7,500/22.8-Point Model Projection) provides the ultimate tournament-winning recipe through a rare combination of elite passing volume and unmatched rushing equity.

The Dual Threat Ceiling Advantage

Rushing Touchdown Monopoly: Allen functions as his team's primary weapon inside the 10-yard line. Rushing touchdowns are worth 6 points (plus rushing average), giving him a built-in scoring floor and ceiling that traditional pocket passers simply can't match.

The Math Behind 30+ Fantasy Points

A quarterback throwing for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding 45 rushing yards and a score on the ground instantly clears the 30-point threshold. Allen has hit this ceiling multiple times, making him a cornerstone play who can outscore the rest of the quarterback position by 10+ points.

Absorbing Ownership with Stack Correlation: While Allen's high salary and projected popularity means he won't be entirely low-owned. Pairing him exclusively with one of his primary deep-threat pass catchers creates a correlated mini-stack. If Allen has a monster game, your entire lineup climbs the leaderboard.

The Backfield Bargain Who Could Produce First-Place Return

When evaluating running backs for tournament play, look beyond carries. The true ceiling metrics are snap share, target route participation, red-zone touches, yards after contact, explosive run rate and salary-adjusted value.

The Workload Monster

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyren Williams ($6,800/24.4 Projected Points): Williams represents the quintessential workload archetype. Combining high snap participation with dominant inside -the-10 carry share, his touch volume gives him an enormous baseline with multi-touchdown ceiling potential.

The Passing-Game Weapon: Focus on backs with at least a 15%+ target share and strong route participation. Pass-catching backs are vital for GPPs because PPR points accumulate rapidly, allowing them to smash value even if their team falls behind.

The Touchdown Dependent Sleeper: A budget-friendly back ($4,800-$5,400) locked into goal-line duties on an offense with a high implied team total is a distinct advantage to have. If your running back punches in 2 scores on 10-12 carries at that price, he frees up vital salary while delivering a tournament-winning return.

Three Receivers Who Could Turn One Big Play Into a Tournament Payday

Puka Nacua/The Premium Ceiling Play vs. Arizona Cardinals

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nacua remains an alpha target. In a favorable matchup against Arizona, his high target share and downfield usage gives him a game-breaking ceiling. Stacked with his quarterback or run back as a bring-back piece, Nacua has the volume and explosive efficiency needed to lead the wide receiver position in scoring.

Carnell Tate/The Salary-Saving Swing vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tate provides an intriguing salary-relief profile. As his route participation and aDOT expand, he presents a low-cost, high-variance option capable of hitting on downfield shots against an Indy defense susceptible to big plays.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DK Metcalf/ The Explosive Pivot vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch past Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metcalf is built for tournament play. Rather than relying on 10 short catches, Metcalf can break a slate on just 4 or 5 targets due to his deep air-yard profile and dominant red-zone target share. Pivoting to Metcalf in high-total games gives you immense leverage if he hits two long touchdowns.

The Tight Ends Nobody Wants to Pay For Could Decide Your GPP

Harold Fannin Jr. (Value Opportunity)

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lower-cost tight end seeing consistent target volume inside the 20-yard line. His route involvement provides a legitimate path to 3x-4x value if he secures a touchdown.

Isaiah Likely (Tournament Differentiator)

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) flys through the air before being taken down in the second quarter, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A hyper-athletic target option whose route participation spikes in specific game scripts. Likely offers major tournament leverage due to his big-play and multi-touchdown upside at low ownership.

Stack the Right Shootout and Give Your Lineup First-Place Potential

Game stacking pairs a quarterback with one or two of his primary pass-catchers, plus a "bring-back" player from the opposing team to capitalize on game environments that are expected to exceed expectations.

Featured Matchup to Investigate: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Game Environment: High projected point total with fast-paced offensive play-calling.

Primary Stack: Matthew Stafford + Puka Nacua (High air-yard share and elite target volume).

Bring-Back Play: Trey McBride or a primary Cardinals pass-catcher to correlate with a back-and-forth scoring environment.

Tournament Advantage: If this game devolves into a 34-31 track meet, a correlated 3-player stack captures a huge percentage of the game's total fantasy production.

One Defensive Score Could Change Everything

Target affordable defenses facing opponents with high projected pass attempts, leaky offensive lines, or mistake-prone quarterbacks. A defensive touchdown paired with 4+ sacks creates the scoring spike required to jump to the top of GPP leaderboards.

Final Completed Week 6 GPP Tournament Lineup

Position Player Matchup DraftKings FanDuel Projected Points QB Josh Allen BUF @ LV $7,500 $9,100 22.8 RB Kyren Williams LAR vs. ARI $6,800 $8,100 24.4 RB Chase Brown CIN vs. BAL $5,600 $6,400 15.2 WR Puka Nacua LAR vs. ARI $8,100 $9,000 20.5 WR DK Metcalf PIT vs. TB $6,700 $7,800 16.5 WR Carnell Tate TEN @ IND $4,900 $5,600 11.2 TE Harold Fannin Jr. BAL vs. CLE $3,800 $5,200 10.8 FLEX Michael Wilson LAR vs. ARI $4,700 $5,400 12.5 DST LA Chargers LAC @ KC $2,800 $4,000 7.5

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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