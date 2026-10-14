The 2 Matchups Titans Have to Win to Beat Colts in Week 6: Can Carnell Tate Bounceback?

The Tennessee Titans travel to Indianapolis on Sunday for an AFC South showdown with the Colts.

Both teams are coming off double-digit losses in Week 5. The Colts’ defense is looking to bounce back after getting shredded by QB Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense.

As for the Titans, they’re just looking for any sign of improvement after an all-around beatdown by the Texans that saw them total just 187 yards of offense. Tennessee desperately needs to get in the win column this week solely to keep the panic meter from increasing more than it already has.

So, with that said, let’s take a look at which two matchups the Titans must win if they plan on flying back to Nashville with their first win of the season.

WR Carnell Tate vs. CB Sauce Gardner

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts’ cornerback is in the midst of the lowest-graded season of his career, per Pro Football Focus. After not having an overall grade of less than 70 in any prior season, Gardner currently has a grade of 59.6 through five games. Even more intriguing is the fact that opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 120.6 when targeting the Cincinnati product, while opposing receivers are averaging more than 21 yards per reception when targeted against him.

This is an area QB Cam Ward and rookie WR Carnell Tate can try to exploit as the game unfolds. This offense desperately needs to start hitting big plays, and with Gardner showing a rare vulnerability of late, this may be the opportunity to take advantage.

Tate is coming off a one-catch, six-yard outing last Sunday and is looking to get back to the dominant performance he had in Baltimore the week prior. If Tate can consistently win this matchup (and any other he faces), Tennessee will have a chance.

If Tate is held in check once again, then that means the entire passing attack will likely be limited. And if that’s the case, it could be another long afternoon for the Titans offense.

Jonathan Taylor vs. Titans DL

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) greets teammates before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As always, when it comes to Taylor, the Titans will have their hands full whenever he’s in the backfield. The Colts’ star RB currently ranks in the top 10 in carries (101), rushing yards (398), and rushing touchdowns (six).

This week, he gets to see an old friend he knows well: Jeffery Simmons. The Titans’ star defensive tackle is currently playing like one of the best defensive players in football regardless of position. His grade of 81.0 is the sixth-highest at his position, and even that feels low for someone as dominant as he’s been.

But in order to stop someone like Taylor, they’ll need a complete team effort from the entire group upfront. Fellow DL John Franklin Myers, Jermaine Johnson, and Jacob Martin have to join Simmons in being disciplined in the run game. You can’t press when playing someone with Taylor’s skill set. That’s how he takes advantage of you. Tennessee has to remain patient and make the plays that are there to be made.

They don’t have to make every stop, but it’s critical for their chances that they try to make the Colts one-dimensional on Sunday by limiting this ground game as much as possible.

Accomplishing that should give them a realistic shot at leaving Indianapolis with their first win of the season.