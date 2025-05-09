Fantasy Sports

Aaron Judge Reigns As Top Fantasy Baseball Star, Eyes Historic Fourth 50-Homer Season

Aaron Judge is off to a scorching start in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues, leading the AL in five major offensive categories and projecting toward a rare 50+ homer season that could etch his name alongside baseball legends.

Shawn Childs

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs in from the field after the top of the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs in from the field after the top of the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Roughly a quarter into the 2025 MLB season, Aaron Judge leads the American League in runs (34), hits (56), home runs (12), RBIs (34), and batting average (.400). Having appeared in every Yankees game so far, he’s on pace for a historic campaign—projected to finish with 149 runs, 245 hits, 53 home runs, 149 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases over 162 games (613 at-bats).

In his career, Judge has never had more than 570 at-bats. He’s led the league in home runs in 2017 (52), 2022 (62), and 2024 (58), with a league-high in RBIs twice (131 and 144). 

His strikeout rate (20.6) is the best of his career, but Judge tends to take a lot of walks (16.0% in his career and 13.9% in 2025), costing him some at-bats and home run chances. When putting the ball in play this year, his contact batting average (.528) has improved from previous years (.403, .448, .414, and .464 from 2021 to 2024). 

A regression in his batting average is likely, but Judge still appears well-positioned to set a new career high. Given his recent track record, his elite power and production in runs and RBIs remain virtually guaranteed.

In Major League Baseball history, only two players have recorded four seasons with 50 or more home runs: Babe Ruth (54, 59, 60, and 54) and Mark McGwire (52, 58, 70, and 65). Aaron Judge is poised to join this exclusive club in 2025—and with his sustained power, he may eventually raise the standard even higher.

More Fantasy Baseball News:

Cade Horton Set To Debut For Chicago Cubs: Fantasy Baseball Impact

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Andrew Painter, Bubba Chandler Headline Top Pitchers

Fantasy Baseball: What To Do With Struggling Closers Devin Williams & Emmanuel Clase

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar Highlights Top Infielders

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony, James Outman Headline Top Outfielders

Nick Kurtz's Fantasy Baseball Stock Wavers Amid Early Strikeout Struggles

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB