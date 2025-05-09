Aaron Judge Reigns As Top Fantasy Baseball Star, Eyes Historic Fourth 50-Homer Season
Roughly a quarter into the 2025 MLB season, Aaron Judge leads the American League in runs (34), hits (56), home runs (12), RBIs (34), and batting average (.400). Having appeared in every Yankees game so far, he’s on pace for a historic campaign—projected to finish with 149 runs, 245 hits, 53 home runs, 149 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases over 162 games (613 at-bats).
In his career, Judge has never had more than 570 at-bats. He’s led the league in home runs in 2017 (52), 2022 (62), and 2024 (58), with a league-high in RBIs twice (131 and 144).
His strikeout rate (20.6) is the best of his career, but Judge tends to take a lot of walks (16.0% in his career and 13.9% in 2025), costing him some at-bats and home run chances. When putting the ball in play this year, his contact batting average (.528) has improved from previous years (.403, .448, .414, and .464 from 2021 to 2024).
A regression in his batting average is likely, but Judge still appears well-positioned to set a new career high. Given his recent track record, his elite power and production in runs and RBIs remain virtually guaranteed.
In Major League Baseball history, only two players have recorded four seasons with 50 or more home runs: Babe Ruth (54, 59, 60, and 54) and Mark McGwire (52, 58, 70, and 65). Aaron Judge is poised to join this exclusive club in 2025—and with his sustained power, he may eventually raise the standard even higher.
