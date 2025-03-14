Fantasy Sports

50 of the Best and Funniest Fantasy Baseball Team Names in 2025

Every great fantasy baseball team needs to have an equally great team name.

Jennifer Piacenti

Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani (17) acknowledges the Cleveland Guardians bench in the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The best way to guarantee a fantasy baseball win?  Have a great team name.  A  perfect team name sets the tone for the entire season.I t makes you smile when you set your lineups, and it lets the other league owners know you are serious about winning!

Whether you go with intimidation (Who’s Your Vladdy?), a musical reference (I Will Always Love Yu), a movie title (Finding Nimmo), or a nod to pop culture (I’ve got a Blanco Space), you can’t go wrong. Whatever you do, don’t let your team name be generic, aka: “Jen’s Team.” 

Instead, in one league, I call my team “Baller-Inas.”    Trust me. It fits. 

If you’ve got a great team name, be sure to share it with me @jenpiacenti on X!   Let’s get a longer list. 

Of course, a good team name isn't the only thing you need, so you'll also want to check out some of the highlights from our 2025 Sports Illustrated Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit for Cheatsheets, Rookies, Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts and More!

Now, let’s have some fun!  

50 of the Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names

  1. Who’s Your Vladdy?
  2. Don’t Rain on my Paredes
  3. De La Cruz’in on a Sunday Afternoon
  4. Are You Freddie for This?
  5. Burger/King (Jake, Michael)
  6. Judge Dread 
  7. Best Betts
  8. 24 Gerrit Magic
  9. Air Yordan
  10. Attention: K Marte Boppers
  11. Winners never Cease
  12. Bryce, Bryce Baby (Harper, Miller)
  13. Keep it Clase
  14. Soler Power
  15. Yusei I Only Pitch When I Want To
  16. The Lowe Down
  17. I’ve got Friends in Lowe places
  18. Mash Burger
  19. I WIll Always Love Yu
  20. All About That Base
  21. Duran, Duran (Jarren, Ezequiel)
  22. Bo Knows
  23. Rolls Royce
  24. All My Friends Know the Low Strider
  25. True Witt
  26. Cold as Bryce
  27. Bohm Town
  28. Good Will Bunting
  29. My Cousin, Vinnie P
  30. Finding Nimmo
  31. Bat Out of Snell
  32. Blue Steele
  33. What’s Love Got to Do Witt It?
  34. Blanco Space 
  35. Juan Way Or Another 
  36. Cease and Desist
  37. Don’t be a Hader
  38. Natural Born Kellers 
  39. Busch League
  40. Flags Fly For Devers 
  41. It's Sho-Time 
  42. Pfaadt Bottom Girls
  43. Be My Bibee 
  44. Baby Got Zack
  45. I Can Make the Bench Guys Good For A Week End
  46. Cole Hearted Snake
  47. The Jazz Swinger
  48. Kirby Your Enthusiasm
  49. JOBU
  50. Peter, Paul, and Kerry (Alonso, Skenes, Carpenter)

