50 of the Best and Funniest Fantasy Baseball Team Names in 2025
The best way to guarantee a fantasy baseball win? Have a great team name. A perfect team name sets the tone for the entire season.I t makes you smile when you set your lineups, and it lets the other league owners know you are serious about winning!
Whether you go with intimidation (Who’s Your Vladdy?), a musical reference (I Will Always Love Yu), a movie title (Finding Nimmo), or a nod to pop culture (I’ve got a Blanco Space), you can’t go wrong. Whatever you do, don’t let your team name be generic, aka: “Jen’s Team.”
Instead, in one league, I call my team “Baller-Inas.” Trust me. It fits.
If you’ve got a great team name, be sure to share it with me @jenpiacenti on X! Let’s get a longer list.
Now, let’s have some fun!
50 of the Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names
- Who’s Your Vladdy?
- Don’t Rain on my Paredes
- De La Cruz’in on a Sunday Afternoon
- Are You Freddie for This?
- Burger/King (Jake, Michael)
- Judge Dread
- Best Betts
- 24 Gerrit Magic
- Air Yordan
- Attention: K Marte Boppers
- Winners never Cease
- Bryce, Bryce Baby (Harper, Miller)
- Keep it Clase
- Soler Power
- Yusei I Only Pitch When I Want To
- The Lowe Down
- I’ve got Friends in Lowe places
- Mash Burger
- I WIll Always Love Yu
- All About That Base
- Duran, Duran (Jarren, Ezequiel)
- Bo Knows
- Rolls Royce
- All My Friends Know the Low Strider
- True Witt
- Cold as Bryce
- Bohm Town
- Good Will Bunting
- My Cousin, Vinnie P
- Finding Nimmo
- Bat Out of Snell
- Blue Steele
- What’s Love Got to Do Witt It?
- Blanco Space
- Juan Way Or Another
- Cease and Desist
- Don’t be a Hader
- Natural Born Kellers
- Busch League
- Flags Fly For Devers
- It's Sho-Time
- Pfaadt Bottom Girls
- Be My Bibee
- Baby Got Zack
- I Can Make the Bench Guys Good For A Week End
- Cole Hearted Snake
- The Jazz Swinger
- Kirby Your Enthusiasm
- JOBU
- Peter, Paul, and Kerry (Alonso, Skenes, Carpenter)
