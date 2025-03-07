Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet: Late-Round Player Targets for Rotisserie and Category Leagues- RBI
If you're rolling along with your ROTO draft and suddenly find yourself a little light in the RBI category, here are five players who can help.
The best part?
All of these players are coming off the board in the twelfth round or later.
Fantasy Baseball Drafts: RBI Late-Round Targets
Alec Bohm (3B/CI), PHI , ADP 139
Bohm may not have a ton of power—he’s racked up no more than 20 home runs in any MLB season—but he’s got a knack for driving in runs. Bohm put up consecutive 97 RBI seasons in 2023 and 2024, no doubt benefitting from a stacked Phillies lineup. Batting third behind Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, Bohm is set up for another standout season in the RBI category for a Phillies team expected to win the NL East.
Bohm is also a good bet to increase your standings in the AVG category. He’s a career .277 hitter, and according to Statcast, his 2024 xBA was in the Top 5% of MLB (.288), and his strikeout rate was in the top 8% (14.2%).
That's incredible value for a corner infielder at this point of the draft.
Ezequiel Tovar (SS/MI), COL, ADP 144
He plays at Coors Field.
Ok, I’ll give you more than that, but most of it does boil down to park factor. Despite having a K-rate in the bottom 10% of MLB and a Walk-rate in the bottom 2%- Tovar led the NL with 45 doubles in 2024. He also swatted 26 homers while batting .269.
Tovar is expected to bat third for the Rockies. Colorado may not be expected to be a great team, but they logged more RBI than the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays in 2024—teams arguably with much more talent. Tovar’s 78 RBI in 2024 led the Rockies and were more than Elly De La Cruz, Jarren Duran, and Marcus Semien.
Tovar is often overlooked because fantasy baseball players want speed from their Middle Infielder. Assuming you already got some speed early (let’s say you drafted Elly De La Cruz for those extra bags), Tovar could be valuable at this stage.
Eugenio Suarez (3B/CI), ARI, ADP 155
Suarez should be hitting fifth for the D-Backs, who tallied an MLB-best 845 RBI in 2024- 30 more RBI than the second-best team and ultimate World Series Champion Dodgers.
IN 2024, Suarez led the Diamondbacks with 101 RBI while crushing 30 homers. It was this third season with 30+ home runs in the last four seasons.
82 of those RBI were hit out of the 6th and 7th spots in the lineup. Suarez is slated to be moved up the order to fifth this season.
Arizona lost Christian Walker in free agency in the off-season, but it also added Josh Naylor. The team should remain a top-scoring lineup, with Fangraphs projecting its season win total at 86.
Suarez also hit for his best average (.256) since 2019. That may fall off to closer to his career average (.248), but that’s not a terrible hit to add the power at this price point.
Isaac Paredes (3B/CI), HOU, ADP 167
Paredes gets a significant park upgrade, moving from Wrigley Field to Daiken Park (formerly Minute Maid) in Houston. His 13 homers in 2024, would double to 26 if all his games were played in Houston. The Crawford Boxes in left field, which always boosted Alex Bregman’s stats, will do the same for Paredes. Paredes hit 31 homers for the Rays two seasons ago.
Paredes will be hitting in the Top-4 for Houston (probably in the two-hole) and has potential for 80+ RBI. He’ll be batting after Jose Altuve and perhaps also Yordan Alvarez. The Astros had a .350 OBP (7th) and just a 19.3% K-rate in 2024 (2nd) ). Paredes is an excellent value at this point in the draft, likely also able to contribute in the R category. His walk rate was in the top 7% of the league, and he gets a lineup and park upgrade. Paredes could cost you in AVG, but he should be a solid contributor in R and RBI.
Rhys Hoskins (1B, UT), MIL, ADP 246
Despite missing more than 30 games in 2024, Hoskins tallied 82 RBI in his first season with the Brewers—his most since 2019. It was also his first season back from ACL surgery. Hoskins swatted in 26 homers, making him a good late-round power target. Hoskins has 30+ homer upside, which is a strong value at this point in the draft, though it could come at some expense in the AVG category.
Hoskins has never been one to bat for average, but I still expect him to be better than the career-low .214 in 2024 now that the ACL surgery is well in the rearview mirror. He’s expected to hit fifth for the Brewers and take over the primary first-base role.
Brewers tallied the sixth-most RBI in 2024.
Other Players to Consider Drafting: 3B/CI Jake Burger (TEX) , 3B/DH/CI Max Muncy (LAD), 1B/DH Andrew Vaughan (CWS)
