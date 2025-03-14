Fantasy Baseball: Detroit Tigers Studs, Breakouts, and Sleepers
The Tigers have many upside players that fall into the deeper sleeper category, along with a frontline ace and a couple of potential breakout bats.
Deep Sleeper: Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers
Torkelson is doing his best to make the Detroit Tigers' opening-day roster. He has a 30-home run season on his major league resume, highlighted by his final 239 at-bats in 2023 (.243/40/17/42/1). His price point is free in almost every draft, making him an easy stash this draft season.
Over his first 11 games in spring training, Torkelson went 9-for-29 with five runs, four home runs, eight RBIs, and one stolen base. The injury to Matt Vierling also increased his ability to see time at first base and DH.
Deep Sleeper: Jace Jung, Detroit Tigers
Jung had an excellent approach in college with a power/batting average profile. He hit 44 home runs over 943 at-bats in the minors, and the Tigers have him penciled in as their starting third baseman this season. I expect some batting average risk out of the gate, but 20 home runs are within reach if given 550 at-bats.
Deeper Sleeper: Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers
Olson kept the ball down last season (groundball rate – 50.6), lowering his damage in home runs (seven over 112.1 innings). After two appearances in spring training, he allowed two runs, three hits, no walks, and six strikeouts over five innings. The depth of his arsenal created his intrigue last season.
His fastball has been over 95.0 mph in spring training, giving the fantasy market hope that Olson will have further growth in 2025. I expect him to beat the league average in ERA and WHIP with more help in wins and strikeouts. Hopefully, his previous shoulder woes won’t creep back into his equation this year. He falls into the breakout upside starting pitcher category.
Sleeper: Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers
The Tigers plan on switching Keith to first base. His strikeout rate (19.8) was favorable in his rookie season, but he needs to work on his walk rate (6.5). His power and batting average metrics came in well below his minor-league path, giving him hidden potential for someone looking at his surface stats. Keith’s second base qualification could be an advantage to some team builds. Possible 20 home runs and 80 RBIs, with a favorable batting average.
Breakout: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
Greene proved to be a value in drafts last season based on his finish in FPGscore (0.57 – 61st) for hitters, which almost matches his price point (63rd batter drafted) in the early drafts in the NFBC. He looks poised to bat third in 2025 while on a path to post a .275/90/30/80/10 season. Greene showed more speed in the minors (25-for-26), pointing more steals this year. I will be following his ADP in March.
