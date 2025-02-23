2025 Fantasy Baseball: Colt Keith Profile, Preview, Predictions
Sometimes, when searching for upside breakout players, they don't show their winning colors in their rookie season. Keith is a power/average first option at second base while switching to first base in 2025.
2B – Colt Keith, DET (ADP – 233.5)
The Tigers selected Keith in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over his first two seasons in the minors, he hit .293 with 79 runs, 11 home runs, 63 RBIs, and eight steals over 417 at-bats. Keith walked 13.0% of the time, with just below the league-average strikeout rate (22.2). He missed the back half of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury.
His bat showed growth at AA in 2023, leading to a .325 batting average with 43 runs, 14 home runs, 50 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 246 at-bats. Keith also handled himself well at AAA (.287/45/13/51/1 over 261 at-bats). His average hit rate at three levels was 1.800 or higher in 2022 and 2023, pointing to a 30-home run hitter down the road. In addition, his contact batting average (.398) has been stellar in his time in the minors.
Pitchers kept him in check last April (.154/5//5/20 over 91 at-bats) while hitting two home runs or fewer in four other months. His bat looked major league-ready in July (.322 with 18 runs, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and one stolen base over 87 at-bats). The Tigers gave him 82 at-bats against left-handed pitching (.305/7/1/8/2 with 24 strikeouts).
His swing path was groundball favoring (44.4%), with a much weaker HR/FB rate (9.3) than his time in the minors in 2022 and 2023. Keith had below-par stats in exit velocity (87.9 mph), barrel rate (5.6), and hard-hit rate (35.0).
Fantasy Outlook: The Tigers plan on switching Keith to first base. His strikeout rate (19.8) was favorable in his rookie season, but he needs to work on his walk rate (6.5). His power and batting average metrics came in well below his minor-league path, giving him hidden potential for someone looking at his surface stats. Keith’s second base qualification could be an advantage to some team builds. Possible 20 home runs and 80 RBIs, with a favorable batting average.
