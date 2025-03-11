2025 Fantasy Baseball: Reese Olson Profile, Preview, Predictions
If Reese Olson's right shoulder doesn't have a setback this year, he looks poised to push his way to fantasy relevance. His fastball sits in the mid-90s with two excellent secondary pitches.
SP – Reese Olson, DET (ADP – 266.7)
Olson was a pitcher of interest to me in 2024. He pitched up to my expectations while missing 10 starts and struggling to win enough games to help in the fantasy market. A right shoulder issue placed him on the sidelines from July 21st through September 15th.
Ten starts into 2024, Olson went 1-5 despite a 1.92 ERA, 1.047 WHIP, .197 BAA, and 47 strikeouts over 56.1 innings. He allowed one run or fewer in eight games, with one disaster showing (six runs and 12 baserunners over 4.1 innings with three strikeouts). His right arm went awry over his first three matchups in June (17 runs, 32 baserunners, and three home runs over 14.2 innings with 14 strikeouts), which may have been a hint of his future shoulder issue.
Olson regained his form over his following six appearances (2.25 ERA, 0.969 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts over 32.0 innings), leading to three wins and no losses. The Tigers gave him three short starts in September with negative results (seven runs, 11 baserunners, and one home run over 9.1 innings with nine strikeouts).
His average fastball (94.3) was down from his rookie campaign (95.1). Olson gained his edge with two plus pitches – slider (.149 BAA) and changeup (.198 BAA). Batters had success vs. his two fastballs (4S – .283 and SI – .274) and his low-volume curveball (.280 BAA). He featured a sinker against right-handed batters (.274 BAA) and a four-seamer vs. lefties (.264 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Olson kept the ball down last season (groundball rate – 50.6), lowering his damage in home runs (seven over 112.1 innings). After two appearances in spring training, he allowed two runs, three hits, no walks, and six strikeouts over five innings. The depth of his arsenal created his intrigue last season.
His fastball has been over 95.0 mph in spring training, giving the fantasy market hope that Olson will have further growth in 2025. I expect him to beat the league average in ERA and WHIP with more help in wins and strikeouts. Hopefully, his previous shoulder woes won’t creep back into his equation this year. He falls into the breakout upside starting pitcher category.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Starting Pitchers|Starting Pitchers 6-10|Starting Pitchers 11-15 |Starting Pitchers 16-20|Starting Pitchers 21-25|Starting Pitchers 26-30|Starting Pitchers 31-35|Starting Pitchers 36-40|Starting Pitchers 41-45|Starting Pitchers 46-50|Starting Pitchers 51-55|Starting Pitchers 56-60|Starting Pitchers 61-65|Starting Pitchers 66-70|Starting Pitchers 71-75