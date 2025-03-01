2025 Fantasy Baseball: Evan Carter Profile, Preview, Predictions
After success late in 2023, Evan Carter was a fantasy bust last season due to a lengthy stint on the injured list with a back issue. His starting opportunity is cloudy for 2025, creating a discount in fantasy drafts.
OF – Evan Carter, TEX (ADP – 290.1)
Over three seasons in the minors, Carter hit .285 with 187 runs, 27 home runs, 152 RBIs, and 66 steals over 923 at-bats. His walk rate (15.8) had a top-of-the-order upside while offering a favorable strikeout rate (19.4). His contact batting average (.321, .370, and .392) has risen in the minors.
With Texas in 2023, Carter gave the Rangers winning at-bats (65) in September (.306/15/5/12/3), with follow-through in the postseason (18-for-60 with nine runs, one home run, six RBIs, and three stolen bases). His strikeout rate (32.0) was a problem with Texas in the regular season but improved in the postseason (26.4%). Carter struggled vs. lefties (.188 with one home run and two RBIs over 19 at-bats ~ .242 in the minors in 2023 with no home runs and four RBIs over 91 at-bats).
Carter battled back stiffness in mid-May last season, which required a cortisone shot and no surgery. He missed 117 games while struggling when on the field. His strikeout rate (26.5) aligned with his playoff run in 2023, but Carter had a sharp decline in his contact batting average (.267), with fade in his exit velocity (86.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (32.4). He had a career-high fly-ball rate (44.1) at the expense of his line drive rate (14.7).
His bat was serviceable in April (.220/18/5/11/2 over 91 at-bats), but his back issues led to a regression in his play over limited at-bats (53) in May (7-for-53 with five runs and four RBIs ~ 19 strikeouts). Carter struggled vs. left-handed pitching (.165 over 27 at-bats with four runs, two RBIs, one walk, and 10 strikeouts).
Fantasy Outlook: Carter had an ADP of 141 last draft season compared to 290 this year. Back issues tend to linger, inviting questions about his 2025 potential. He should be treated and drafted as the same player, requiring an understanding of his profile and ceiling. A leadoff-type bat with a 15/30 skill set who projects to be an excellent value option this draft season. Carter has much to prove against left-handed pitching.
RANKINGS
