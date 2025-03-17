Texas Rangers Fantasy Baseball Sleepers, Breakouts, and Comeback Players
The Rangers have offensive strength, highlighted by the breakout potential of Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager's ceiling. Their path to a winning season starts with a comeback year by Jacob deGrom.
Deep Sleeper: Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers need an elite arm in their bullpen, and Leiter has the fastball and breaking pitches to shine in shorter inning stints. Home runs and walks have been a problem in his time in professional baseball. A reliever opportunity would allow Leiter to develop confidence with Texas, with the goal of moving back into their starting rotation down the road.
The fantasy market caught a glimpse of his future over his first four starts at AAA (six runs, eight baserunners, and 33 strikeouts over 20.1 innings) in 2024. I’m keeping an open mind about his role/opportunity with the Rangers this spring. I say future closer while most of the fantasy market won’t even look beyond his poor 2024 starts with the Rangers.
Texas has had two injuries to starting pitchers (Jon Gray and Cody Bradford), clearing a path for Leiter to open the season in the Rangers' starting rotation.
Deep Sleeper: Evan Carter, Texas Rangers
Carter's ADP was 141 last draft season compared to 290 this year. Back issues tend to linger, inviting questions about his 2025 potential. He should be treated and drafted as the same player, requiring an understanding of his profile and ceiling.
He is a leadoff-type bat with a 15/30 skill set who projects to be an excellent value option this draft season. Carter has much to prove against left-handed pitching. His bat has been quiet in spring training (6-for-27 with two runs, one RBI, and one stolen base.
Comeback Player: Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
In the early draft season, the fantasy market is almost being coy with their expectations with deGrom in 2025. He’s had plenty of recovery time from his elbow issue, giving hope that his injury woes are behind him. DeGrom brings a difference-maker skill set, one that drafters will fight for in the high-stakes market in March once he showcases his arsenal in spring training.
Think about you’re on the clock, Garrett Crochet or deGrom? I can’t predict his innings output, but I’m confident he will be special when on the mound. With any hint of another injury, I put deGrom in the avoid column. In his only appearance this spring, he tossed two no-hit shutout innings with three strikeouts. Texas had him pitch in a minor league game on March 14th due to missing some time with a stomach issue.
Foundation Stud: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Seager has the skill set to be a .300/100/40/120 batter if hitting third in the batting order with 600 at-bats. His skill set leaves a glaring hole in stolen bases when comparing him to the top options at shortstop in 2025. Even with that shortfall, he has the talent to be a beast foundation bat, similar to an anchor corner infielder.
Adding him to any roster is about team build, and one should not discount his potential. Put him in the risk/reward category, but keep an open mind about his fantasy value, especially if Seager is discounted in drafts.
Breakout Stud: Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers
His 2024 stats projected over 550 at-bats came to 82 runs, 18 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. He finished the season ranked 62nd in FPGscore (0.43) while outperforming his rookie expectations in speed. Langford is a bet-on-the-come player, but one must believe in his ceiling, not his shortfalls in some rookie metrics.
I expect him to bat third for the Rangers once his bat heats up, pointing to higher outputs in counting stats. I see a .300/100/30/100/20 player, making Langford a player to fight for in drafts in 2025.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Baseball: Breakout, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper Catchers
Texas Rangers Closer Depth Chart
Fantasy Baseball: Deep Sleepers to Target for the 2025 MLB Season