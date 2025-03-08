2025 Fantasy Baseball: Kristian Campbell Profile, Preview, Predictions
The Boston Red Sox have some intriguing minor league bats that are on the doorstep of the majors. Kristian Campbell is a fast mover through their system who has an eye on making it to Boston this summer.
2B – Kristian Campbell, BOS (ADP – 277.3)
The Red Sox scooped Campbell with a fourth-round selection in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft after success over one season at Georgia Tech (.376/50/4/24/4 over 173 at-bats). He had more walks (29) than strikeouts (17).
After drafting him, Boston gave him 22 games of experience in the minors, leading to a .309 batting average over 68 at-bats with nine runs, one home run, five RBIs, and three stolen bases.
Last year, over three levels of minor league baseball (High A, AA, and AAA), Campbell hit .330 over 430 at-bats with 94 runs, 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. His success screams foundation bat in the majors, but he only has 70 at-bats of experience at AAA.
Boston must solve their dilemma at third base (Will Rafael Devers concede the position to Alec Bregman?). If not, the Red Sox will give Bregman starts at second base, blocking Campbell from starting in the majors. He has the approach to bat leadoff for the Red Sox down the road.
Fantasy Outlook: The Red Sox would love for Campbell to seize their starting second base in spring training, but his bat has been cold over his first nine games (2-for-21 with three runs, four walks, and nine strikeouts). I sense that Campbell is a half-season away from being fantasy-relevant, putting him in the buy-and-hold category in deep formats.
