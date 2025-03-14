Minnesota Twins Fantasy Baseball Sleepers, Breakouts, and Value Players
Minnesota's starting lineup includes three players (Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, and Byron Buxton) with injury-prone tags, which puts them in the risk/reward category in fantasy drafts. The backend of their roster does include some sleeper and breakout options.
Deeper Sleeper: Zebby Matthews, Minnesota Twins
Major league batters had their way with Matthews in his rookie season, leading to crocked stats across the board (28 runs, 62 baserunners, and 11 home runs over 37.2 innings). On the positive side, he threw strikes, highlighted by his walk rate (2.6) and strikeout rate (10.3).
He had an elite walk rate in college (1.5) and in the minors (1.3) while striking out 443 batters over 388.2 innings. His limited experience at AAA (5.68 ERA over 19.0 innings) suggests more development time. On the positive side, Matthews has an improving fastball (96.3 this spring). and trending success on the mound this March (no runs over 9.1 innings with four hits, one walk, and 12 strikeouts).
Deep Sleeper: Trevor Larnach, Minnesota Twins
If Larnach repeats his growth in his approach, his opportunity should reach new heights in 2025, even with many days off against lefties. Trending toward 25 home runs if given 500 at-bats. The Twins gave him 282 of his 355 at-bats in the top three slots in their batting order last season. Larnach has the feel of a “ride him while he is hot player,” and sometimes that leads to a career year.
His bat is on the uptick in spring training (9-for-28 with four runs, two home runs, and six RBIs).
Sleeper: Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
In my fantasy career, I’ve lost a ton of money chasing around the potential of Correa’s bat. His price point is just about free this draft season, and he is compared with a different part of the player pool. With 500 at-bats, Correa should have a floor of a .280/80/20/80 skill set. At the very least, he is a middle-of-the-order bat with a favorable price point. Staying healthy is the wild card in his fantasy value.
In spring training, Correa has been extremely quiet (3-for-23 with four runs, one RBI, five walks, and eight strikeouts). He is priced as a sleeper based on his potential with a healthy season, while most will view him as a player avoid.
Breakout: Matt Wallner, Minnesota Twins
Wallner is an event player with many down days and empty at-bats. His foundation skill set supports 35+ home runs if given 550 at-bats. In 2023, he had more success at AAA vs. lefties (.239 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs over 113 at-bats), hinting at a better opportunity in this area down the road with Minnesota.
For now, Wallner should be projected for about 450 at-bats, but his swing-and-miss approach can lead to slumps and a possible trip back to AAA. Let’s go with a better version o
Value: Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
His bat is valuable to the Twins, and the best way to keep him on the field may be a DH role with minimal running. I feel for Lewis due to the high number of injuries. He has a season of major league experience (.268/81/33/104/6 over 549 at-bats), showcasing his potential. It’s about staying healthy for him and risk tolerance for anyone drafting Lewis. His ADP (128.5) is much more favorable in 2025.
Lewis has eight hits over his first 22 at-bats in spring training with three runs, three RBIs, and one steal.
